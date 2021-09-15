Tecore Networks Provides Rural Carriers a Path for Rip and Replacement of Existing 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G Network Infrastructure

Tecore Networks, the right solution to the FCC’s Rip and Replace directive

HANOVER, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tecore Networks, a U.S. based manufacturer and global supplier of innovative mobile network infrastructure applauds the FCC’s finalization of the application procedures, and provision of a cost catalog for the Secure and Trusted Networks Reimbursement Program. The Secure and Trusted Communications Network Act was a necessary step to prompt the replacement of technology that compromises the security of the United States and its telecommunications infrastructure.

Since the ratification of the Secure and Trusted Act into law on March 12th 2020, rural carriers have been waiting on the appropriation of funds and further clarification on the rules that govern application procedures. This recent announcement will allow carriers to formulate and push to finalize their transition strategies. With the recent release of the cost catalog, rural carriers now have increased visibility into appropriate costing and the reimbursement process, facilitating ease of acquisition through trusted U.S. vendors like Tecore.

“As Tecore Networks’ strategic partner with over 15 years’ experience in the rural carrier market, Future Technologies sees this as truly unique opportunity for U.S. carriers to re-invest and replace their legacy systems with modern solutions that are secure and able to support 5G and beyond. Through this unique opportunity the carriers have a chance to evaluate and decide their forward path in terms of technology partners and reference architecture to take advantage of the latest 3GPP standards (5G) and technology capabilities such as fully virtualized networks based on x86 based architecture,” said Peter Cappiello, CEO Future Technologies Venture, LLC.

When looking for an American supplier to facilitate a seamless transition to a new secure network, Tecore Networks answers the call. As a leader in Core and Radio Access Network (RAN) infrastructure, Tecore has successfully deployed networks domestically and internationally supporting 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies in remote, rural, and harsh environments.

“The capability of Tecore’s carrier grade Core and RAN solutions — built on COTS hardware, offer rural carriers the necessary infrastructure to support their growing customer base, while future-proofing their networks for evolving next generation technology. Our team is ready to partner with these carriers to ensure that they are getting the most out of their reimbursement by providing best-in-class custom, scalable, software defined solutions that currently support 2G through 5G service with the ability to evolve through 6G and beyond,” said Jay Salkini, President and CEO – Tecore Networks.

Tecore Networks specializes in providing solutions and infrastructure for Core, RAN, Rapidly Deployable Networks, CBRS, vRAN and OpenRAN. With the cost catalog highlighting the various equipment and solutions that are eligible for reimbursement, it is now easier than ever to purchase your replacement network from Tecore.

The below table lists some of the common line items described within the cost catalog available through Tecore Networks:

Core Layer Equipment 4G/5G-NSA Evolved Packet Core – Small/Medium/Large, SGW, PGW, MME (10k to greater than 200k subs, includes deployment) 4G/5G-NSA Evolved Packet Core – Large, Distributed, SGW, PGW, MME (greater than 200K subs – distributed, geo-redundant solution, per site, includes deployment) HSS Subscriber Data – Small/Medium/Large, HSS (1k to greater than 500k subs, includes deployment) PCRF Server 3G HLR added to HSS – Small/Medium/Large (1k to greater than 500k subs, includes deployment) Design, Installation, Commissioning, Integration, Migration Services – Small/Medium/Large solution, 3G HLR added to HSS AAA Server (Small/Medium/Large) IMS Core – Supporting VoLTE

Cloud Core Cloud – Virtual EPC (SAE-GW, Firewall, Carrier Grade NAT, eCGF, MME, PCRF, Small Network), includes Design, Installation, Commissioning, Integration Services

GSM&UMTS (Universal Mobile Telecommunications System) 3G/UMTS RNC (Radio Network Controller) Small – Medium (50 – 1,000 nodes) 3G/UMTS NodeB HW/SW addition to eNodeB

Bundled BBU/RRH (Base Band Unit/Remote Radio Head) 2T2R eNodeB with 3 sectors, single spectrum band of up to 20 MHz/sector

BBU (Baseband Units) Rack Mounted or Outdoor Mounted Baseband Unit (BBU) W-CDMA RNC (Radio Network Controller, small network) W-CDMA RNC (Radio Network Controller, medium network) W-CDMA RNC (Radio Network Controller, large network)

Mobility Wireless – nonMIMO 2T2R eNodeB with 3 sectors, single spectrum band of up to 20 MHz/sector

LTE FDD (Frequency Division Duplex) 2-port capable, low-mid band radio for 1 sector (5Mhz, FDD, LTE or W-CDMA (Wideband Code Division Multiple Access)) 4-port capable, low-mid band radio for 1 sector (5Mhz, FDD, LTE or W-CDMA) Expansion of 2-port or 4-port low-mid band radio for 1 sector (additional 5Mhz of (FDD), nominal to large amount of power)

LTE TDD (Time Division Duplex) 4-port capable, low-mid band radio for 1 sector (20Mhz, TDD) Expansion of 2,4,8-port low-mid band radio for 1 sector (additional 20Mhz of (TDD), nominal to large amount of power)

To complement the above list, Tecore in partnership with Future Technologies, offers a full suite of professional services to help with installation, commissioning, and training while providing exceptional 24x7x365 customer support through its U.S. based customer support team.

Being a trusted partner to Carriers, Enterprises, and the Government for over 30 years, rural carriers can benefit greatly from a vendor that has the answers to today’s challenges and innovative solutions that cater to tomorrow’s needs.

Please visit tecore.com to request more information about its Core and RAN portfolio. Representatives are available to discuss replacement and update options that are in-line with your unique requirements.

About Tecore Networks

Tecore Networks is a US-based global supplier that provides comprehensive networks which include core, as well as radio access network infrastructure in 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G wireless technology. Tecore continues to innovate to dramatically enhanced solution functionality, while minimizing space requirements, installation time and cost of ownership. Tecore’s solutions are supported by state-of-the-art professional services. Founded in 1991, Tecore is ISO 9001:2015 certified, and is a three-time winner of the Global Mobile (3GSM) Award. For more information, visit www.tecore.com. iCore® and Tecore® are registered trademarks of Tecore, Inc.

About Future Technologies Venture, LLC

Future Technologies Venture, LLC is a Lead System Integrator (LSI) specializing in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and Automation technologies. Future Technologies is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Visit https://www.futuretechllc.com/innovation-center to register for a tour of Future Technologies Innovation center to see Tecore’s solutions in person.

