Tecore Networks and Glydways Partner to Pilot Glydcars via Private CBRS Network

Tecore's Private CBRS network – Providing the communication infrastructure for Glydcars

HANOVER, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ALLGs—Tecore Networks, a U.S. based innovator of wireless network infrastructure, has partnered with Glydways to provide today’s leading communication framework to operate the next generation of transportation technology. Tecore Networks is a global supplier of All-Gs wireless network infrastructure. Founded in 1991, Tecore is an ISO 9001:2015 certified equipment and service provider serving government and commercial enterprises, providing One Core, One Radio, All-Gs (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G)) telecommunications solutions for over 30 years.

Tecore Networks has deployed a comprehensive CBRS network solution that includes its carrier-grade Core and OnGo certified radios at Glydways Demonstration Facility in California. This secure, reliable, low-latency wireless network is key to enabling the full benefits of an automated mesh network transit systems. This secure network layer will allow a fully autonomous Glydcar fleet to seamlessly coordinate activities that move high volumes of people very efficiently and at a low cost across the Glydways mesh-style infrastructure network. This results in trips that move quickly, with zero intermediate stops, across a system to deliver a transit experience that is unmatched by existing transit modes. To facilitate a pioneer like Glydways in its goal to redefine the concept of transportation equality through its novel, green, private transportation methodology, it takes an equally dedicated and industry-leading vendor like Tecore Networks to provide the cutting-edge communication infrastructure necessary to deploy this low-latency private CBRS network.

“A reliable communication network is an essential ingredient in our effort to bring about a better public transportation solution that allows for equitable mobility for all communities,” says Blake Barber, CTO of Glydways

What differentiates Tecore from other similar vendors is its ability to provide single x86 based carrier-grade hardware that supports All-Gs technology simultaneously on the same hardware. With the flexibility of on-prem, cloud, and hybrid installations, enterprises can now procure technology solutions and services from a single vendor, while future-proofing their network. Tecore’s carrier-grade core network, the iCore® supports Data, SMS, Voice, and has an IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) that provides VoLTE services, all of which are designed to run on a virtualized platform. This path offers unparalleled benefits including reduced total cost of ownership, software upgrade flexibility, sustained growth, and access to the latest 3GPP roadmap.

“At Tecore, we take pride in the success of our customers and the partnerships we build as a result”, said Jay Salkini, Founder and CEO of Tecore Networks. Combining Glydways ingenuity and Tecore’s infrastructure, the end customer gets to benefit from two leaders in their respective industries that are partnering to provide a trailblazing solution that aims to revolutionize the transportation industry.

Tecore’s RAN portfolio has options suitable for a wide variety of applications. From a virtualized baseband unit platform supporting 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G, to the edge remote radio head (RRH) solutions that provide private CBRS or macro mobile network support, Tecore Networks is the vendor of choice for many customers looking to deploy a secure private cellular network.

As the world rapidly transitions to 5G, it is critical that enterprises understand they can lean on a trusted U.S. based vendor like Tecore to provide network infrastructure solutions that are built to scale seamlessly and evolve to support future telecommunications technologies using the same hardware, decreasing both CAPEX and OPEX as compared to other solutions in the market.

To learn more about Tecore’s multi-generational mobile networks, and to connect with our team please visit www.Tecore.com/connect.

About Glydways

Glydways is a mesh-network on-demand public transportation system that moves riders in autonomous, personal Glydcars on dedicated lanes that require less space, cost radically less, and move more riders than other available options.

About Tecore Networks

Since 1991, Tecore has been committed to providing innovative, reliable, and scalable wireless infrastructure solutions. It is a trusted provider to the commercial, government, and military markets with an established track record of solid performance and evolution driven by its patented software-defined approach. The effectiveness of Tecore’s architecture and solution designs has allowed Tecore’s product lines to evolve seamlessly across all evolutions of wireless technology covering 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G. Tecore’s solutions include the core and radio access network infrastructure, supported by its state-of-the-art professional services.

