Tecnotree Recognized by Gartner® as a Representative Vendor in Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions

ESPOO, Finland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for 5G and cloud-native technologies, is proud to announce that it has been recognized again as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for complete (RM&M) Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions.





Gartner defines CSP revenue management and monetization as, ‘A part of BSS, as commercial off-the-shelf software solutions that enable CSPs to manage their revenue management (rating, charging, billing, payments, collections, revenue assurance and fraud management) and monetization initiatives.’ Tecnotree’s key investments in the areas of Cloud-based B2B2X ecosystem through Moments, its SaaS offerings that are compatible with the big three clouds (Azure, AWS, GCP), and its Fintech growth through the Diwa platform, have led to this recognition.

Tecnotree is a full-stack, 5G-ready, Digital Platform and Business Support System (BSS) provider for the telecom industry with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. The company is the first Digital Platform Company in the world to be Platinum Certified by TM Forum for Real-World Open APIs and our agile and open-source, multi-cloud compatible Digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries. Tecnotree also provides Fintech through Tecnotree DiWa and a B2B2X multi-experience platform, enabling the monetization of over-the-top (OTT) services which turns partner ecosystems into instant revenue generators through the delivery of digital bundles across health, education, gaming, esports, and sports through its Tecnotree Moments platform.

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation, stated, ‘We are proud to be recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide that offers CSPs a public and multi-cloud-native monetization platform. We believe Tecnotree’s inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide further validates that our solution is very well suited to support product innovation and enables CSPs with ecosystem orchestration, keeping in mind emerging technology transformations in the market today.’

Gartner Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions, Amresh Nandan, Chris Meering, and Juha Korhonen, 9 November 2022.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

