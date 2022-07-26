Tecnotree Announces the successful Go-Live of its Digital Service Provisioning Platform for Zain, Ahead of Time

ESPOO, Finland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tecnotree, a Finnish global provider of digital transformation solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and Digital Service Providers (DSPs), announced the go-live of its Digital Service Provisioning System (DSPS), with Zain South Sudan. The successful go-live marked another global footprint for Tecnotree DSPS this year in the African market.





The solution replaced an existing provisioning system, and allows the operator to leverage the 5G Cloud Native platform to meet their current and future market requirements. The platform will also enable the operator to scale up or down rapidly in response to changes in demand. Tecnotree DSPS is a pre-integrated suite that processes business service logic towards the network, enabling a centralized system for all provisioning-related planning and task management. The product has been designed to provide rapid and highly automated activation and provisioning along with digital services.

Tecnotree DSPS platform provides a foundation for operators and Digital Service Providers to launch new services faster, with greater agility and resource efficiency. The solution makes it easier to plan and design innovative services which can be then launched with zero-touch operations. Centralization of all provisioning processes in DSPS enables high-speed service fulfilment with more assurance and high activation success rate.

“I would like to thank Tecnotree on the successful delivery of the DSPS, we trusted Tecnotree on their digital portfolio and delivery capabilities and they achieved our expectations before time!” said Wilson Lado, CTIO, Zain South Sudan.

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation, said, “Innovation is at the heart of everything we do, which means that we’re constantly striving to provide state-of-the-art technology for our customers. Our DSPS solution is a cloud-ready provisioning platform that allows efficient management of infrastructure and high performance of services, helping our customers optimize business processes with flexible and intelligent digital service provisioning.”

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is the only full-stack digital business management solution provider for digital service providers, with over 40 years of deep domain knowledge, proven delivery, and transformation capability across the globe. Our open-source technology-based agile products and solutions comprise the full range (order-to-cash) of business process and subscription management for telecom and other digital service providers with a pre-integrated B2B2X partner ecosystem across gaming, health, education, OTT, and more. Tecnotree products, platforms, and partners support emerging ecosystems of over 1 billion subscribers across 70+ countries. Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V). For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com.

