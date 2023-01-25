Tecnotree Announces the Launch of Sensa, for Human Intelligent Experience and Non-Linear Scalability

ESPOO, Finland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for 5G and cloud-native technology, post the acquisition of a North American AI/ML company in December 2022, announced the launch of Tecnotree Sensa. Tecnotree Sensa is a new AI-enabled technology that cuts across the Tecnotree portfolio to enable the creation of composable blueprints that will humanize platforms for intelligent experiences across Telecommunications, Healthcare, Financial Inclusion and Entertainment. The Sensa Intelligent Experience Platform will transform telecommunication service providers from enablers to orchestrators of network dependant ecosystems for 5G monetisation, keeping human sentiments in mind.

With the fast-paced technological advancements in AR & VR applications, 5G connectivity, and AI enabled personalization, digital experiences will soon move from screen-based to sense-based technologies. Tecnotree Sensa is inspired by the fact that humans are sensory creatures and human senses are a large part of who we are and how we function. Sensa-lead approach can enable telecom products to become more emotionally connected to customers simplifying digital complexities that influence of the senses. Humanized digital experiences have a better chance of connecting with users and making lasting connections with customers, therefore Sensa will provide intelligent customer experiences, personalized through the transparent and secure use of data.

Tecnotree Sensa has digital transformation and adoption capabilities that integrate AI engineering 5G Experiences on the Cloud, with Ecosystem Monetisation on Tecnotree Moments and Platform thinking. Tecnotree Sensa comes pre-built with Industry specific AI/ML blueprints that will serve industry verticals such as healthcare, education, sports, financial services, entertainment, gaming, and reality. Tecnotree Sensa Intelligence creates humanised digital offerings on top of Tecnotree’s digital stack, Moments B2B2X ecosystem monetisation platform and Tecnotree DiWa for digital financial services, that will “sell, serve, care, assure, monetise, partner” and much more.

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation stated, ‘The launch of our new AI-enabled telecom digital experiences Tecnotree Sensa, opens new dimensions to telco services, moving digital experiences from being automated to sense-based, providing break-through human capabilities and emotional connect through a triangulation of sensory complexities.

The new technology will leverage world-class AI engineering to create customer trust and transparency, enabling Tecnotree products to develop the most advanced & intuitive skills that empower customers to make personalized choices. The technology will infuse insights across all our platform services and take us further in our aim to empowering digitally connected communities.’

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree is among the first companies in the world to be Platinum Certified by TM Forum Open API standards, and our agile and open-source Digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

