TechTarget’s Storage Magazine and SearchStorage.com Announce “Storage Products of the Year” 2021 Award Winners

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global technology media and purchase intent data and services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) announced the winners of the “Storage Products of the Year” 2021 Awards for the 20th year in a row.

These awards recognize the best data storage products in the industry and our editorial staff appointed a team of independent experts and editors to select this year’s winning products. The team evaluated the products according to their innovation, value, performance, functionality and ease of use.

The awards cover the following five categories of the storage market: Backup and Disaster Recovery Hardware, Software and Services; Cloud Storage; Disk and Disk Subsystems; Hyper-converged and Composable Infrastructures; and Storage System and Application Software.

The full list of winners was announced in the February issue of Storage magazineTM and on SearchStorage.comTM.

Only products released or significantly upgraded during the previous year were considered.

The Winners

Category: Backup and Disaster Recovery Hardware, Software and Services

Gold: Druva Cloud Platform



Silver: Veeam Backup & Replication v11



Bronze: Kasten K10 v4.5

Category: Cloud Storage

Gold: MinIO



Silver: Nasuni Cloud File Storage 9.3



Bronze: Ctera 7.0

Category: Disk and Disk Subsystems

Gold: Tintri VMstore T7000 Series



Silver: Infinidat InfiniBox SSA



Bronze: Dell EMC PowerStore 500 with PowerStoreOS 2.0

Category: Hyper-converged and Composable Infrastructures

Gold: Dell EMC VxRail P Series



Silver: HPE Nimble Storage dHCI



Bronze: Lightbits Labs LightOS 2.1

Category: Storage System and Application Software

Gold: Portworx Enterprise 2.8



Silver: Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform



Bronze: Komprise Intelligent Data Management 4.0

About SearchStorage

TechTarget’s SearchStorage.com is a storage-focused website providing IT professionals and the community with the latest storage news, articles, tips and expert advice. Other storage information includes webcasts and industry white papers covering all areas of storage, such as cloud storage, primary storage devices, storage architecture and strategy, and more.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2022 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks. SearchStorage.com and Storage magazine are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Garrett Mann



Senior Director of Corporate Communications



TechTarget



617-431-9371



gmann@techtarget.com