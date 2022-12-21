TechTarget Names Rebecca Kitchens President and Steve Niemiec Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer

The Company taps two 19+ year TechTarget veterans to strengthen leadership team and help drive next period of growth

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has promoted Rebecca Kitchens from Executive Vice President & Publisher to President and Steve Niemiec from Chief Revenue Officer to Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer, effective January 1, 2023.

In her new role as President, Kitchens will oversee several high-impact, business critical functions including: Market Development, Segment Marketing, Editorial, Audience & SEO, Customer Strategy & Enablement, Customer Success Operations, Product Operations and will continue to head TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group Division. She is responsible for continuing to advance organizational alignment, expanding communications and developing best-of-breed approaches to support TechTarget’s evolving business.

In his new role, Niemiec will oversee Sales Strategy, Development, Enablement & Operations, together with Corporate Marketing. This will bring end-to-end visibility of revenue operations from demand generation through sales execution and aid in the implementation of best practices in the field. Likewise, it will enable fast and effective measurability, resource allocations and decision-making across go-to-market initiatives.

Kitchens has been with TechTarget since 2002, coming up through the Sales organization and expanding her success as a leader of our Market Development, Publishing, and Editorial businesses. Niemiec joined TechTarget in 2003 in the Sales organization, ultimately becoming TechTarget’s first-ever Chief Revenue Officer.

“Our business has changed significantly even over the past couple of years and how we service the business must evolve as well,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “These moves will help us to capitalize on the right opportunities, scale the business, streamline our processes and strategically align our resources for maximum impact.”

“When you look at leadership, you look for people who can identify the right opportunities for the business, take on any challenge, make thoughtful and fast decisions and put people in the best positions to succeed. I am incredibly confident in Rebecca and Steve’s abilities to lead TechTarget’s next period of growth,” continued Cotoia.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included or referenced in this press release that address activities, events or developments which we expect will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our intent, beliefs or current expectations and those of our management team. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “going to,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Such statements may include those regarding our future financial results and other projections or measures of our future operating performance, including the drivers of such growth, profitability, and performance (including, in each case, any potential impact of product and service development efforts, third-party privacy initiatives, GDPR and other similar laws, potential changes to customer relationships, and other operational decisions); expectations concerning market opportunities and our ability to capitalize on them; the amount and timing of the benefits expected from acquisitions, new strategies, products or services and other potential sources of additional revenue; and the behavior of our members, partners, and customers. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on our current plans and expectations. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to be different than those described in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to: market acceptance of our products and services, including continued increased sales of our IT Deal Alert offerings and continued increased international growth; relationships with customers, strategic partners and employees; the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic; difficulties in integrating acquired businesses; changes in economic or regulatory conditions or other trends affecting the internet, internet advertising and information technology industries; data privacy laws, rules, and regulations; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates; inflation, interest rate fluctuations and general economic and market conditions on our results and other matters included in our SEC filings, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

