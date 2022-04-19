TechTarget Named a Leader in Multiple G2 Spring Grid® Reports on Buyer Intent Data, Marketing Intelligence and Sales Intelligence

The Company has achieved this recognition for a 10th consecutive quarter





NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has once again been named a leader in multiple recent quarterly reports published by G2, a top industry destination where buyers go to read and write authentic reviews about software products and services.

TechTarget was named a leader in the Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Tools – Spring 2022 , the Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software – Summer 2022, and the Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software, the 10th consecutive quarter the Company has achieved this distinction.

Additionally, TechTarget was named a leader in the following 6 reports:

Mid-Market Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Tools – Spring 2022

Enterprise Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software – Spring 2022

Mid-Market Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software – Spring 2022

Enterprise Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software – Spring 2022

Mid-Market Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software – Spring 2022

Small Business Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software – Spring 2022

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are “rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”

TechTarget was recognized specifically for the success customers of all sizes are having with Priority EngineTM, its SaaS-based purchase intent insight platform and the services it offers.

“Being named a Leader in these reports is one of the highest honors we can achieve because it is 100% driven by the voice of the customer,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “We are incredibly focused on ensuring that our clients, no matter how big or small, achieve the results they need to drive measurable success in their markets. They are able to do this by leveraging our powerful purchase intent insights, marketing & sales services and engagement channels.”

TechTarget has cemented its leadership in its space because of the significant value and ROI its customers achieve. TechTarget purchase intent insight is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights within the Priority Engine platform are achievable because of the depth of decision-support content across TechTarget’s network of over 150+ enterprise technology-specific websites and 1,125 webinar channels as well as its suite of marketing and sales engagement services.

