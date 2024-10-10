TechTarget Announces Priority Engine Demand, Enabling B2B Go-to-Market Teams to Identify, Engage and Convert Buying Groups Faster

New module within TechTarget’s leading Priority Engine intent platform helps customers create and accelerate opportunities by activating engaged, active buying groups





NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced the availability of Priority Engine™ Demand, a new module in its industry-leading Priority Engine intent platform that helps B2B enterprise technology organizations transform how they generate lead and buying group identification and engagement. Priority Engine Demand helps customers evolve from a single-contact MQL approach to a Qualified Buying Group approach, leading to more account opportunities and a faster way to close deals.

In a recent survey evaluating the go-to-market priorities of TechTarget customers, nearly 50% said they are pursuing a buying group strategy in the next year. But the survey also indicated many organizations are struggling with the complexity and change required to turn a buying group strategy into reality.

Available starting in Q4 2024, Priority Engine Demand helps jump-start and accelerate a buying-group-centric approach to marketing and selling by generating and separating out truly engaged buying groups from hypothetical constructs made up of inactive cold contacts or modeled personas at target accounts.

Priority Engine Demand unifies four unique, industry-leading TechTarget capabilities: (1) Account-level purchase intent insights; (2) access to a proprietary audience of 32M+ opted-in contacts actively researching relevant solutions at those accounts; (3) content syndication and lead generation services that help customers engage and convert these accounts and contacts into opportunities; and (4) data integration solutions for leveraging these insights and outputs in client systems and workflows.

“Our customers tell us they want to make real progress with buying groups but can’t afford to waste time and resources experimenting with unproven tactics,” said Mike Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “Priority Engine Demand powers an enhanced land-and-expand approach that prioritizes buying groups clients already have a toehold with. Via content engagement and Prospect-Level Intent™ insights, they can be much more productive in their marketing and sales outreach. Rather than guessing who may be on the buying team at these target accounts, we deliver proprietary insights into the behavior of known active buying team members with services to directly engage them.”

Key features in Priority Engine Demand include:

Content Hubs: Custom-branded and campaign-specific Content Hubs feature customer content such as white papers, sponsored editorial content, videos and webinars syndicated on TechTarget’s network and BrightTALK platform. Embedded within a contextually aligned TechTarget editorial website, each Content Hub intercepts IT decision makers as they research independent content across TechTarget’s network of 150 editorial sites.

Custom-branded and campaign-specific Content Hubs feature customer content such as white papers, sponsored editorial content, videos and webinars syndicated on TechTarget’s network and BrightTALK platform. Embedded within a contextually aligned TechTarget editorial website, each Content Hub intercepts IT decision makers as they research independent content across TechTarget’s network of 150 editorial sites. Qualified Account Buying Groups: Each time a lead is generated by a Content Hub, Priority Engine Demand immediately identifies and delivers the lead to customer CRM and MAP solutions together with the opted-in buying group members who also are actively researching solutions in that topic area.

Each time a lead is generated by a Content Hub, Priority Engine Demand immediately identifies and delivers the lead to customer and MAP solutions together with the opted-in buying group members who also are actively researching solutions in that topic area. Buying Group Re-Engagement: A new service where TechTarget activates members of the buying group at lead-generating accounts on the customer’s behalf, encouraging them to engage with relevant content available on the customer Content Hub.

A new service where TechTarget activates members of the buying group at lead-generating accounts on the customer’s behalf, encouraging them to engage with relevant content available on the customer Content Hub. Holistic campaign reporting, analytics and insights highlighting how each customer campaign is progressing with lead delivery pacing, buying group expansion, account scoring and more.

highlighting how each customer campaign is progressing with lead delivery pacing, buying group expansion, account scoring and more. Downloadable lead and buying group files: Accessible directly from the Priority Engine interface in addition to default direct integration, routing and automation capabilities .

Accessible directly from the Priority Engine interface in addition to default direct integration, routing and automation capabilities Registration-as-a-Service , enabling customers to promote their own database to Content Hubs, accelerating conversions and identifying active buying groups around leads they generate.

, enabling customers to promote their own database to Content Hubs, accelerating conversions and identifying active buying groups around leads they generate. TechTarget Market Monitor™: Launched in Q3 2024, Market Monitor is a strategic market intent application for qualified customers that identifies market trends and buyer preferences based on millions of research activities across TechTarget’s network. Combined with Priority Engine Demand, these insights help customers identify market opportunities, validate ICP, assess trending competitors, refine personas and adjust messaging & content for pinpoint demand and buying group engagement.

TechTarget is the only provider delivering intent data and insights at the Market, Account, Buying Group and Prospect levels. Utilizing our unique and proprietary intent, go-to-market teams get direct access to valuable audiences in their target market. This is a concentrated population of B2B tech buying teams actively researching purchase solutions on TechTarget’s network. The actionable insights available in Priority Engine, combined with TechTarget’s expansive services, allow clients to contextually engage the right buyers to drive breakthrough outcomes.

Priority Engine Demand will be rolled out to existing Priority Engine customers starting in November. It is the first of several exciting launches to continue throughout 2025 designed to help clients further operationalize buying group-oriented GTM approaches. At the same time, qualified Priority Engine customers will receive access to the Market Monitor strategic capability. To learn more, please click here.

