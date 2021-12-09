Home Business Wire TechTarget Announces 2021 North American Winners of Archer Awards for Data-Driven Marketing...
Business Wire

TechTarget Announces 2021 North American Winners of Archer Awards for Data-Driven Marketing & Sales Excellence

di Business Wire

Technology marketing and sales leaders were honored across 9 categories

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced the 2021 North American winners of the Archer Awards, the Company’s annual awards program that recognizes customers for data-driven marketing and sales excellence. This year’s winners come from top hardware, software and services companies of all sizes across many major enterprise markets, including: Networking, Security, Cloud Computing, Data Center, Business Applications, Channel and more. All award recipients are driving significant results in their companies and markets by leveraging innovative strategies and tactics fueled by real purchase intent data and services.

You can see the full list of this year’s winners here.

“Each year we are honored to recognize the best of the best in our industry,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “This year’s Archer Award winners are innovative marketing and sales leaders who are using purchase intent data to drive incredible outcomes for their business. Customer success is our #1 priority and we are extremely proud to work alongside and contribute to the ongoing success of this group of exceptional organizations.”

An expert panel evaluated nominations and selected the winners based on criteria established for each category. Awards were presented in a series of virtual engagements.

2021 North American Archer Awards – Company Winners

Best Account-Based Marketing Program

  • WANdisco

Best Demand Generation Programs

  • EDB
  • Talend

Best Integrated Program

  • HPE

Best Thought Leadership Program

  • Deloitte Consulting

Marketing Innovation and Excellence

  • SolarWinds

Strategic Alliance Program Excellence

  • NVIDIA

Digital Marketer of the Year

  • Rubrik

Priority Engine™ Marketer of the Year

  • Palo Alto Networks

Priority Engine Sales Teams of the Year

  • Dell Technologies
  • Service Express

To learn more about the Archer Awards, click here.

About The Archer Awards

TechTarget’s annual Archer Awards program recognizes innovative customers in North America, EMEA and APAC: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2021 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine is a trademark of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Inquiries
Garrett Mann

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications

TechTarget, Inc.

617-431-9371

gmann@techtarget.com

Articoli correlati

Schrödinger Reports Preclinical Data Supporting Advancement Of Its MALT1 Inhibitor Program At American Society Of Hematology 2021 Annual Meeting

Business Wire Business Wire -
Data Highlight Strong Anti-Tumor Activity Across Multiple Tumor Models and Combination Potential with Other Agents On Track to Submit Investigational...
Continua a leggere

AwareGO Announces the Release of Human Risk Assessment for Enterprise

Business Wire Business Wire -
AwareGO’s Comprehensive and Innovative Tool Helps Companies Measure and Track Employees’ Cybersecurity Knowledge and Behavior SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HumanRisk--Human cyber risk...
Continua a leggere

CORRECTING and REPLACING Tye Sheridan’s Startup Wonder Dynamics Raises $9M Series A Round

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Headline of release should read: Tye Sheridan’s Startup Wonder Dynamics Raises $9M Series A round (instead of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Schrödinger Reports Preclinical Data Supporting Advancement Of Its MALT1 Inhibitor Program At American Society...

Business Wire