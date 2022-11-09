Techstars Launches 2022/23 Holiday Gift Guide

The Techstars Gift Guide showcases more than 100 products and services from Techstars founders

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#holidaygifts—Techstars, a global investment business that provides access to capital, one-on-one mentorship, and programming for early-stage entrepreneurs, today relaunches the Techstars Gift Guide, which features products and services from current and alumni founders from all over the world. Shoppers can browse and purchase more than 100 goods and services from early-stage companies and beyond.





Techstars’ gift-giving online catalog features categories including apparel and lifestyle, education, food and beverage, pets, home and outdoor, health and fitness, along with toys and games. Each listing includes a brief company profile and their affiliated Techstars’ global accelerator program. There is a Techstars company that has a present for everyone on your holiday shopping list, ranging from tech support and lessons for older adults by Candoo Tech to empowering children with STEAM skills in an interactive game by Unruly Splats.

“Buying holiday gifts from small businesses is something many people aspire to do but finding the right presents can be challenging, requiring endless browsing and research about the companies selling the products,” says Matthew Grossman, chief brand and communications officer of Techstars. “The Techstars Gift Guide is a one-stop-shop that takes the challenge out of the process while simultaneously supporting talented entrepreneurs and exposing their products and services with consumers everywhere.”

“The Techstars network is powerful in so many ways and I am thrilled to once again collaborate with the Techstars team to put my products in front of more women,” says Mitchella Gilbert, CEO of Oya Femtech Apparel. “As a woman of color, this is an amazing opportunity that will allow founders like me to show off our creations to a huge audience and demonstrate how much a Techstars company can grow.”

Gilbert participated in Techstars Sports Accelerator Powered by Indy class of 2022. Oya Femtech sells performance wear scientifically engineered for feminine health and comfort.

Paperstack, a 2021 Techstars portfolio company that participated in the Equitech Accelerator program, supports e-commerce merchants with working capital financial insights they need to grow their businesses. They too have prepared their own e-commerce focused holiday gift guide. This unique product catalog features their customers’ best offerings as well as discount codes. Many of the 100+ e-commerce brands are also Techstars alumni companies.

