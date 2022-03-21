Techstars and Protocol Labs Announce the Inaugural Class of the Filecoin Techstars Accelerator

The Web3-focused program will marry the best of Techstars’ mentor-based accelerators with crypto-specific mentorship and networking from Protocol Labs and the Filecoin ecosystem

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Techstars, a global investment business that provides access to capital, one-on-one mentorship, and customized programming for early-stage entrepreneurs, and Protocol Labs, creator of the Filecoin and IPFS decentralized storage protocols, today announced the inaugural class of the Filecoin Techstars Accelerator. This selective accelerator has accepted 12 startups who are building on top of the Filecoin and IPFS protocols to participate in a 13-week intensive program which will provide hands-on mentorship, curated entrepreneurial content and programming, up to $120K in funding, and access to Techstars’ network of mentors, investors, alumni and corporate partners. The program, based at Techstars’ Seattle facility in Startup Hall on the University of Washington campus, will operate on a virtual and in-person hybrid basis.





The 12 companies participating in the program include:

Bailport – A multi-currency e-wallet using blockchain to facilitate low-cost payments to Africa.

– A multi-currency e-wallet using blockchain to facilitate low-cost payments to Africa. Ecko – Ecko is a collaboration and fan engagement platform that enables artists to easily plan, create, and promote remarkable NFT campaigns.

– Ecko is a and fan engagement platform that enables artists to easily plan, create, and promote remarkable NFT campaigns. FunctionLand – Creating the first Blockchain Attached Storage (BAS) hardware, Box and Fula Protocol to incentivize users and developers creating a free and secure internet for everyone.

– Creating the first Blockchain Attached Storage (BAS) hardware, Box and Fula Protocol to incentivize users and developers creating a free and secure internet for everyone. Haiphen – Block-chain enabled threat detection for enterprise cybersecurity.

– Block-chain enabled threat detection for enterprise cybersecurity. MerkleBot – Trustless robotics data-capture infrastructure unlocking new business models and compliance frameworks for robotics and industrial machinery.

– Trustless robotics data-capture infrastructure unlocking new business models and compliance frameworks for robotics and industrial machinery. MetaPals – Virtual companions that love to grow, and you’ll grow to love.

– Virtual companions that love to grow, and you’ll grow to love. Mint State Labs – Mint State Labs is an entertainment and gaming technology provider that helps creators easily build, distribute, and market blockchain powered experiences.

– Mint State Labs is an entertainment and gaming technology provider that helps creators easily build, distribute, and market blockchain powered experiences. Peeranha – Decentralized question & answer platform that rewards users for their contributions in crypto.

– Decentralized question & answer platform that rewards users for their contributions in crypto. The Bloop Browser – Web3 browser that uncovers and visually displays paths across the web for internet users to share with their community.

– Web3 browser that uncovers and visually displays paths across the web for internet users to share with their community. SharpShark – Copyright issuance and protection platform that seamlessly certifies and protects content originality.

– Copyright issuance and protection platform that seamlessly certifies and protects content originality. StaTwig – Supply chain visibility solution that allows you to tokenize and track products in a multi-stakeholder supply chain network.

– Supply chain visibility solution that allows you to tokenize and track products in a multi-stakeholder supply chain network. TransCrypts – Corporate data verification platform that automates the issuance of employment and income verification documents and ensures a source of truth with the blockchain.

Juan Benet, CEO and Founder of Protocol Labs, stated, “Techstars and Filecoin are catalyzing a new generation of blockchain companies. We are so excited to support startups with expertise, networks, and vast decentralized storage.”

Over the course of the 3-month program founders will have access to a world-class mentor pool of serial entrepreneurs, subject matter experts, and industry experts from Techstars Seattle, as well as crypto-specific mentors from Protocol Labs and the broader Filecoin ecosystem. In addition to Techstars’ traditional curriculum which focuses on entrepreneurial leadership, fundraising, customer discovery and go-to-market strategy, the program will offer workshops and discussions on crypto-related themes including tokenomics and tokenization, community development, crypto-specific compliance and legal topics, and blockchain product development.

“We are thrilled to welcome this group of impressive and ambitious founders to the Techstars family, in partnership with Protocol Labs, sponsors of this program,” said Isaac Kato, managing director of the Filecoin Techstars Accelerator and the Techstars Seattle Accelerator. “They are solving some of the hardest and most interesting real- world challenges faced by enterprises and consumers, by taking advantage of the decentralized infrastructures of Filecoin and IPFS. The new incentive structures, business models, and financing mechanisms that the blockchain enables affords these startups with remarkable new pathways to entrepreneurial success.”

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,900 companies with a combined market cap of more than $179B. www.techstars.com

About Protocol Labs

Protocol Labs is an open-source research, development, and deployment laboratory. Our projects include IPFS, Filecoin, libp2p, and many more. We aim to make human existence orders of magnitude better through technology. We are a fully distributed company. Our team of more than 100 members works remotely and in the open to improve the internet — humanity’s most important technology — as we explore new advances in computing and related fields.

