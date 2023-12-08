Home Business Wire Technosylva Appoints Michael McGuire as Chief Revenue Officer
Technosylva Appoints Michael McGuire as Chief Revenue Officer

LA JOLLA, Calif. & LEON, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technosylva, the leading provider of wildfire mitigation technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Michael McGuire as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to lead Technosylva’s global expansion efforts.




McGuire is a seasoned sales executive with over 30 years of experience in the technology industry. He has a proven track record of success in developing strong customer partnerships and driving growth of complex mission critical solutions. Prior to joining Technosylva, McGuire served as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas and Global Partnerships at Innovyze, a global leader in water infrastructure software, which resulted in a $1B acquisition by Autodesk.

Mike’s history of success and proven ability to lead high-performing teams and drive growth is an excellent addition to our growing team,” said Bryan Spear, CEO of Technosylva. “We are excited to welcome Mike to Technosylva as we scale our business to take advantage of the significant and urgent market need for our platform in order to reduce the impact of wildfires.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Technosylva’s acquisition last month of Advanced Data Systems, a leading provider of advanced atmospheric data and analytics solutions to U.S. and European utilities, government agencies, and businesses.

I am excited to join Technosylva and be a part of this important mission,” said McGuire. “Technosylva is an acknowledged leader in the fast-growing wildfire protection segment and I am confident that we have the potential to make a significant impact across the globe.”

About Technosylva

Technosylva is the leading wildfire science and technology company that operationalizes wildfire science providing proven wildfire risk analysis solutions to enhance daily decision-making and long-term planning for fire agencies and electric utilities. The Technosylva wildfire risk mitigation platform is used worldwide to manage more than 20,000 incidents per year. Founded in 1997, Technosylva has offices in La Jolla, CA, and León, Spain.

