Technology Research Analyst Firm Nucleus Research Announces Promotion, New Hires

White, who joined Nucleus Research in 2017, will oversee the direction and strategy of the company’s expanding consulting practice area, which encompasses direct vendor deal support, Tech Advisor services, and end user support. This includes overseeing the company’s Equity research stream, as well as identifying opportunities to diversify and increase revenue opportunities.

“Every company can say their products are the best, but Nucleus Research’s return-on-investment approach to analysis uses fact-based findings – not opinions,” said Ian Campbell, CEO of Nucleus Research. “Trevor’s technical acumen and ability to look beyond a product’s bells and whistles to truly understand its value proposition and return-on-investment potential for users is impeccable, and we look forward to his continued growth and development in this new role.”

The company has also hired Alexander Wurm and Martin Naydenov as research analysts. Wurm, a graduate of the University of Florida, will specialize in automation, data integration, and emerging technologies research and analysis. Naydenov’s primary focus will include cybersecurity solutions, enterprise resource planning (ERP), software, and Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solutions. He previously served as an analyst for Preqin and Marcus & Millichap and senior associate at Lynk Global.

