Home Business Wire Technology Journalist and Gadget Show Presenter Georgie Barrat to Host Varicent Elevate...
Business Wire

Technology Journalist and Gadget Show Presenter Georgie Barrat to Host Varicent Elevate Event

di Business Wire

 Discover the latest in sales performance management by attending

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SPM–Varicent, a sales performance management leader, is proud to share that Georgie Barrat will be the host of its upcoming European event, Varicent Elevate. The technology journalist and gadget show presenter will join the Varicent team at The Langham hotel on October 20, 2021.

Georgie Barrat is a technology journalist, broadcaster and presenter. At the beginning of 2017 she joined The Gadget Show’s new presenting line-up and has spent the past four years testing and reporting on the latest consumer technology. In 2019 Georgie also presented the BBC’s FIA formula E’s Championship coverage.

“Georgie’s background and interest in how technology is changing the way we work is exactly what we need in a host for Varicent Elevate,” says Matt Blanchard, General Manager of EMEA, Varicent. “Our team has been captivated by her energy and I know our attendees will be too. We cannot wait to have Georgie join us this October and bring new insights to Varicent’s latest updates.”

Alongside her work on the Gadget Show, Georgie has reported for ITV Tonight, Good Morning Britain, ITV Weekend and has appeared on The Jeremy Vine Show (formally The Wright Stuff). Most recently, Georgie was featured on ‘How to spend it well at Christmas’ alongside Phillip Schofield, selecting some of the best gadgets on offer for gift ideas in 2020. She also comments on breaking tech stories for Channel 5 News, Radio 5 live, talk radio & BBC Radio 2.

Varicent Elevate is the organisation’s first in-person European event. Guests will learn how Varicent can help streamline sales to drive growth, from planning to payment. Speakers will be covering topics including incentive compensation management, revenue intelligence and territory planning.

For more information on Varicent Elevate, please visit https://elevate.varicent.com/

About Varicent™

Varicent is the leading provider of innovative Sales Performance Management software focused on helping organizations Plan, Operate and Pay to drive sales performance and growth. With a full suite of solutions to assist in smarter territory and quota planning, efficient lead-to-revenue operations, and the fastest and most flexible way to pay sellers accurately and on-time, Varicent is the trusted SPM solution for customers worldwide. Varicent combines powerful SPM technology with its augmented intelligence-powered platform to enable customers to quickly and easily see and address sales trends, problem areas, and opportunities by predicting outcomes and prescribing actions to optimize revenue. To learn more about Varicent, visit www.Varicent.com.

Varicent, Varicent Software and Symon.AI are trademarks or registered trademarks of Varicent in the USA, Canada, and other countries.

Contacts

Jamie Witmeyer

Content Writer

Jwitmeyer@varicent.com

Articoli correlati

Reducing Emissions and Avoiding Congestion: Kapsch TrafficCom Presents Innovative Solutions and Smart Urban Mobility at the ITS World Congress 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
HAMBURG, Germany & VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ITS--In terms of sustainable mobility in cities, avoiding congestion is a key issue. Intelligent traffic...
Continua a leggere

Tech Mahindra Ranked #1 in OneOffice Alignment for BPS in Horses for Sources Report 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
Ranked 5 amongst Top 10 Digital Contract Services Provider 2021 Recognized for deep domain & horizontal digital expertise in delivering...
Continua a leggere

Stratasys to Acquire Outstanding Stake in Xaar 3D to Accelerate Production-Scale Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
3D printers powered by Xaar 3D’s SAF technology provide faster, more versatile, and economical alternatives to traditional manufacturing methods EDEN...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Safari Mac

Safari 15, come cambiare il layout dei pannelli nel nuovo browser del Mac

Apple