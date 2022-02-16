Home Business Wire Technology Industry Veteran Atiq Raza Joins CyberSaint Growth Advisory Board
Technology Industry Veteran Atiq Raza Joins CyberSaint Growth Advisory Board

Cybersecurity and Technology Luminary Joins CyberSaint to Fuel Technology Innovation and Further Growth into 2022

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberSaint, the developer of the leading platform delivering cyber risk automation, today announced that Atiq Raza, cybersecurity and technology industry veteran, has joined the company’s Growth Advisory Board.

This strategic appointment aligns one of the foremost experts in computer science, cybersecurity, and technology with CyberSaint to further fuel the company’s approach to technology innovation.

“I’m honored to join the CyberSaint Growth Advisory Board,” said Atiq Raza, Strategic Advisor to CyberSaint. “As a technologist, I immediately saw that CyberSaint’s patented continuous control automation functionality is highly differentiated, and leadership has found the ideal balance between a robust set of features and intuitiveness for users. I am excited to help the company continue to modernize cybersecurity and IT risk management programs for the most cutting-edge organizations.”

Atiq Raza is the Chairman of Virsec Systems, Inc. Raza is an industry veteran and has been working in engineering leadership and senior management positions for over thirty years. He was the founder, Chairman and CEO of RMI which was acquired by NetLogic which in turn was acquired by Broadcom on the strength of the RMI processor. Earlier, he was Chairman and CEO of NexGen, the first company to challenge Intel in microprocessors. NexGen became a public company and subsequently was acquired by AMD. Atiq became the President and COO of AMD and served on its Board of Directors. Atiq holds a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Punjab University, a BS with Honors degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of London, and a MS degree in Materials Science & Engineering from Stanford University.

“We are honored to have Atiq join CyberSaint’s Growth Advisory Board at such a pivotal moment in our company history,” said Jerry Layden, CyberSaint CEO. “Atiq’s leadership and experience building disruptive, high-growth technology companies will expand the boundaries of what is possible and help us continue to offer powerful solutions to industry titans and startups alike.”

About CyberSaint

CyberSaint’s mission is to empower today’s organizations to build a cybersecurity program that is as clear, actionable, and measurable as any other business function. CyberSaint’s solutions empower teams, CISOs, and Boards to measure, mitigate, and communicate risk with agility and alignment.

