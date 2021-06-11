Technology Association of Georgia Announces Final Agenda for Fintech South

Special Guests Include Recording Artist Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Two-Time NBA All-Star and Entrepreneur Baron Davis and “Mulan” Actor and Activist Jimmy Wong

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#conference—Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) announces the full agenda for Fintech South, the southeast’s largest event dedicated to financial innovation. The virtual conference, taking place June 22 – 24, will feature more than 40 hours of interactive content from over 300 speakers across its main stage keynotes, roundtables and eight deep dive tracks – Payments Trends for the Next Normal, Regulating Fintech in the Biden Era, Post-Pandemic Retail and Commerce, Growing and Protecting Wealth, Digital Banking Revolution, Blockchain and the Future of Currency, Identity, Privacy, Security and Fraud and Solving America’s FinHealth Crisis.

Special guests include recording artist and investor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, two-time NBA all-star Baron Davis and “Mulan” actor Jimmy Wong. Main stage keynotes will feature executives from the biggest names in fintech, including Blackrock, Cardlytics, Deluxe, Equifax, Fiserv, Invesco, Kabbage, Mastercard, NCR, Panoramic Ventures, PayPal and Truist.

“This year’s event has grown to being one of the biggest fintech conferences in the world,” says TAG president and CEO, Larry Williams. “From the caliber of speakers to the quality of content, entertainment and networking opportunities, it’s truly a must attend event.”

In its fourth year, Fintech South is a global exchange of insights, innovations and trends fueling tomorrow’s financial tech industry. The 2021 event will bring together senior fintech leaders from across the global fintech ecosystem, including stakeholders from the payments industry, banking, wealth management, insurance, retail and commerce, government and regulatory, venture capital, startup founders, technology service providers, non-profits, and local, national and international media.

Featured Speakers Include

Tui Allen – Senior Product Lead, Shopify

– Senior Product Lead, Shopify Sergio Jiménez Amozurrutia – Founder & CEO, Flink

– Founder & CEO, Flink Beverly Anderson – President, Global Consumer Solutions, Equifax

– President, Global Consumer Solutions, Equifax Pierpaolo Barbieri – Founder & CEO, Ualá

– Founder & CEO, Ualá Frank Blake – Former Chairman & CEO, The Home Depot; Co-Creator & Host, “Crazy Good Turns”

– Former Chairman & CEO, The Home Depot; Co-Creator & Host, “Crazy Good Turns” Betsy Cohen – Chair, FinTech Masala

– Chair, FinTech Masala Marty Flanagan – President & CEO, Invesco

– President & CEO, Invesco Isabelle Freidheim – Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Starwood VC; Co-Founder & Chair, Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

– Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Starwood VC; Co-Founder & Chair, Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Claire Gates – Chief Commercial Officer, PPRO

– Chief Commercial Officer, PPRO Ryan Gilbert – Founder, Launchpad Capital

– Founder, Launchpad Capital Marc Gorlin – Chairman & Co-Founder, Kabbage; Founder & CEO, Roadie

– Chairman & Co-Founder, Kabbage; Founder & CEO, Roadie Scott Grimes – Co-Founder & Chairman, Cardlytics

– Co-Founder & Chairman, Cardlytics Melissa Guzy – Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Arbor Ventures

– Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Arbor Ventures Paul Judge – Executive Chairman & Co-Founder, Pindrop Security; Co-Founder, TechSquare Labs

– Executive Chairman & Co-Founder, Pindrop Security; Co-Founder, TechSquare Labs Lynne Laube – Co-Founder & CEO, Cardlytics

– Co-Founder & CEO, Cardlytics Ken Lian – Co-founder & CEO, Cheese Financial

– Co-founder & CEO, Cheese Financial James Lloyd – Asia-Pacific Fintech & Payments Expert, Independent

– Asia-Pacific Fintech & Payments Expert, Jim Magats – SVP Omni Payments, PayPal

– SVP Omni Payments, PayPal Barry McCarthy – President & CEO, Deluxe

– President & CEO, Deluxe Colin Meadows – Senior Managing Director, Head of Invesco Digital Ventures, Invesco

– Senior Managing Director, Head of Invesco Digital Ventures, Invesco Sheel Mohnot – Founding Partner, Better Tomorrow Ventures

– Founding Partner, Better Tomorrow Ventures Michael Moreland – Co-Founder & CEO, Field Intelligence

– Co-Founder & CEO, Field Intelligence Phyllis Newhouse – Founder & CEO, Xtreme Solutions; Co-Founder & CEO, Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

– Founder & CEO, Xtreme Solutions; Co-Founder & CEO, Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Tyrone Ross Jr. – Founder “Learn to Money”; CEO, Onramp Invest

– Founder “Learn to Money”; CEO, Onramp Invest Nandan Sheth – Head of Carat & Digital Commerce, Fiserv

– Head of Carat & Digital Commerce, Fiserv Santiago Suarez – Co-Founder & CEO, ADDI

– Co-Founder & CEO, ADDI Dileep Thazhmon – Co-Founder, Jeeves

– Co-Founder, Jeeves Jess Turner – EVP New Digital Infrastructure and Fintech, Mastercard

– EVP New Digital Infrastructure and Fintech, Mastercard Kahina Van Dyke – Global Head, Digital Channels & Data Analytics, Standard Chartered

– Global Head, Digital Channels & Data Analytics, Standard Chartered David Wilkinson – President & GM, Global Retail, NCR

– President & GM, Global Retail, NCR Ann Williams – Chief Operating Officer, Creditas

“Each year at Fintech South we continue to raise the bar on the quality of our speaker lineup,” shares Andrew Morris, executive director of Fintech South 2021. “It’s notable that with more than 300 confirmed speakers, nearly half are founders or CEOs. We’re also proud of the diversity reflected in our speaker faculty and we’ve made a concerted effort that our speakers reflect the world at large. We couldn’t be more excited about this year’s event.”

For the full agenda, visit https://www.fintechsouth.com/content/agenda. To register for Fintech South, visit fintechsouth.com. Follow the conversation on social media through #FintechSouth. The platinum sponsor for Fintech South 2021 is Invesco QQQ. A portion of all ticket sales will support TAG-Ed.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG’s mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia’s technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational strategies TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 20+ professional societies.

TAG provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia’s technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state’s economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.

Invesco QQQ is distributed by Invesco Distributors, Inc.

