Home Business Wire TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power and...
Business Wire

TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference

di Business Wire

LONDON & HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Tuesday, June 22, at 11:50 a.m. EDT at the following event:

J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference

June 22 – 23, 2021

Location: Virtual Conference

The live webcast will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed at the Investor Relations website. There will be no presentation materials associated with the event.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments – Subsea and Surface Technologies – we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Contacts

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: Matt Seinsheimer

James Davis

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: James Davis

Media relations

Nicola Cameron

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Tel: +44 1383 742297

Email: Nicola Cameron

Catie Tuley

Director, Public Relations

Tel: +1 281 591 5405

Email: Catie Tuley

Articoli correlati

Frontdoor, Inc. Successfully Completes Transaction to Refinance Capital Structure

Business Wire Business Wire -
MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced it successfully closed...
Continua a leggere

RumbleOn Appoints Beverly Rath as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Controller

Business Wire Business Wire -
Beverly Rath Will Succeed Steven Berrard as Chief Financial Officer, Effective Immediately Company Promotes Carlos Ramirez to Assistant Controller...
Continua a leggere

Adobe Reports Outstanding Second Quarter Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue Growth of 23% Year Over Year Drives Record $1.99 Billion Cash Flows from Operations SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE)...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Frontdoor, Inc. Successfully Completes Transaction to Refinance Capital Structure

Business Wire