Home Business Wire TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the ATB 10th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Business Wire

TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the ATB 10th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

di Business Wire

NEWCASTLE & HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Wednesday, January 12, at 10:00 a.m. CST at the following event:

ATB 10th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

January 11 – 13, 2022

Location: Virtual Conference

The live webcast will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed at the Investor Relations website. There will be no presentation materials associated with the event.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments – Subsea and Surface Technologies – we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Category: UK regulatory

Contacts

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: Matt Seinsheimer

James Davis

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: James Davis

Media relations

Nicola Cameron

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Tel: +44 1383 742297

Email: Nicola Cameron

Catie Tuley

Director, Public Relations

Tel: +1 281 591 5405

Email: Catie Tuley

Articoli correlati

NanoString Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rules

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NanoString Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today...
Continua a leggere

Startek Cloud and Digital Innovation Honored at the International Innovation Awards 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. & KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Startek (NYSE: SRT) (the “Company”), a global provider of customer experience management...
Continua a leggere

Atlassian Announces Date for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
TEAM, Anywhere/SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

NanoString Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rules

Business Wire