TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant Subsea Contract for Equinor Kristin Sør Field

LONDON & HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) today announced that it has been awarded a significant(1) Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contract by Equinor for the Kristin Sør field in the North Sea. TechnipFMC will supply rigid pipelines, static and dynamic umbilicals, as well as pipeline and marine installation of the subsea production facilities.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented, “ We are proud to collaborate closely with Equinor once again, working together from early in the front-end and concept phase to develop optimized solutions and methodology for the installation for Kristin Sør. This project will also utilize Deep Arctic, which is equipped with hybrid battery solutions to reduce emissions.”

The project will be executed by TechnipFMC’s operating center in Oslo, Norway, with fabrication occurring in the Company’s facilities in Norway and the United Kingdom.

(1) For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is between $75 million and $250 million.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe”, “estimated” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Contacts

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer



Vice President, Investor Relations



Tel: +1 281 260 3665



Email: Matt Seinsheimer

James Davis



Senior Manager, Investor Relations



Tel: +1 281 260 3665



Email: James Davis

Media relations

Nicola Cameron



Vice President, Corporate Communications



Tel: +44 1383 742297



Email: Nicola Cameron

Catie Tuley



Director, Public Relations



Tel: +1 281 591 5405



Email: Catie Tuley