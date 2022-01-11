TechnipFMC Announces Voluntary Delisting from Euronext Paris

NEWCASTLE & HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (the “Company”) announced today that following a comprehensive review of its strategic objectives, it is proceeding with the voluntary delisting of its shares (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) from Euronext Paris.

Following the partial spin-off of Technip Energies and the progressive selldown of the Company’s remaining ownership stake, the Company has refocused as a pure-play technology and services provider to the traditional and new energies industries. It now has its principal place of business in Houston. These actions have led the Board of Directors to conclude that a single listing on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) is more consistent with the Company’s strategic refocus and shareholder base, and allows the Company to better align with its most appropriate peer set. In addition, the Company expects that the savings in costs, administrative requirements, and managerial time required to maintain a dual listing can be redirected to other initiatives that contribute to shareholder value.

The delisting has been approved by the Board of Directors of Euronext Paris SA and the Company’s shares will remain listed on the NYSE under the symbol “FTI”.

The holders of TechnipFMC shares traded on Euronext and held through the facilities of Euroclear France (the “TFMC Euronext Shares”) will have the following options:

keep their TFMC Euronext Shares, which they will be able to trade on Euronext Paris until the day before the delisting date and on the NYSE thereafter through the facilities of The Depositary Trust Company (“ DTC ”), subject to the terms applied by their financial intermediary and their custody arrangements; or

”), subject to the terms applied by their financial intermediary and their custody arrangements; or participate in a voluntary sales facility (described below) to sell all or part of their TFMC Euronext Shares, in accordance with the rules and regulations of Euronext Paris.

For the avoidance of doubt, holders of TFMC Euronext Shares will be able to trade on Euronext Paris until February 17, 2022 (the last trading date prior to the delisting).

Procedure of the Voluntary Sales Facility

Shareholders who wish to sell their TFMC Euronext Shares utilizing the voluntary sales facility should request that their financial intermediaries deliver their TFMC Euronext Shares to Société Générale, acting as centralizing agent, at any time from January 12, 2022 to January 31, 2022 (inclusive).

TFMC Euronext Shares delivered to Société Générale will be sold on the NYSE as from February 8, 2022 at the market price prevailing at the time of sale.

Société Générale will calculate the average sales price of TFMC Euronext Shares sold during the sales period and transfer the sale proceeds (which will be converted into euros from U.S. dollars by Société Générale) to the participating shareholders once it receives the funds.

The Company will pay the fees for the centralization and the brokerage fee related to the sale of TFMC Euronext Shares delivered to Société Générale as part of the voluntary sales facility.

This voluntary sales facility procedure is also described in a Euronext notice to be published on January 11, 2022.

Please note that no guarantee can be given by the Company or by Société Générale as to the price at which the TFMC Euronext Shares tendered pursuant to the voluntary sales facility will actually be sold. This process is being provided solely as an accommodation to holders of TFMC Euronext Shares.

Shareholders may decide not to participate in the voluntary sales facility or may decide not to take any action, in which case no guarantee can be given to them on the terms that will be applied by their financial intermediary after the delisting. Shareholders are urged to consult their own investment advisors before making a decision to participate or not in this process.

The calendar of the voluntary sales facility and the delisting of the Company described above is summarized as follows (it being specified that the Company reserves the right to amend this calendar):

Event Date Voluntary Sales Facility Beginning of the voluntary sales facility January 12, 2022 End of the voluntary sales facility January 31, 2022 End of the centralization by Société Générale February 3, 2022 (before 4:00 PM Paris time) Sale on the NYSE of the shares tendered in the voluntary sales facility Beginning February 8, 2022 Settlement of the proceeds of the sale to the relevant financial institutions As soon as possible after receipt of the proceeds of the sale Delisting Last day of trading of the Company’s shares on Euronext Paris February 17, 2022 Delisting of TFMC Euronext Shares on Euronext Paris February 18, 2022 Removal of TFMC Euronext Shares from the operations of Euroclear France March 11, 2022

Shareholders participating in the voluntary sales facility are reminded that they acknowledge and accept the risks related to the change in the share market price and/or applicable foreign exchange rates between the date on which their shares are delivered to Société Générale for participation in the voluntary sales facility and the receipt of the applicable average sale proceeds. All tenders of TFMC Euronext Shares under the voluntary sales facility will be irrevocable.

Shareholders who would like additional information about the voluntary sales facility or the delisting procedure may contact the Company toll free in the United States at 1-800-662-5200 (attending in English), toll free in France at 0805 321 060 (attending in French and English), and caller paid in France at +33187652557 (attending in French and English) or by email at TFMC@investor.morrowsodali.com. Shareholders are also invited to contact their financial intermediaries for further information regarding the procedures for participating in the voluntary sales facility.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

