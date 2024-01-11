Home Business Wire TechnipFMC Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire

TechnipFMC Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

NEWCASTLE & HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) will host its fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. London time (8:30 a.m. New York time). A press release announcing the results will be issued prior to the call at approximately 11:45 a.m. London time (6:45 a.m. New York time).


The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com) or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/itk4i9tp.

An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 21,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @TechnipFMC.

Contacts

Investor relations
Matt Seinsheimer

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: Matt Seinsheimer

James Davis

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: James Davis

Media relations
Catie Tuley

Director, Public Relations

Tel: +1 713 876 7296

Email: Catie Tuley

David Willis

Senior Manager, Public Relations

Tel: +44 7841 492988

Email: David Willis

Articoli correlati

Smartsheet to Participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise work management platform, today announced that its CEO, Mark Mader, is scheduled...
Continua a leggere

JFrog Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (Nasdaq: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain...
Continua a leggere

Allient Announces Acquisition of SNC Manufacturing

Business Wire Business Wire -
 Expands capabilities and capacity in Allient’s Allied Power Technology PillarBUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allient Inc. (formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php