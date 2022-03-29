Tech Veteran Dan Fougere Joins Heap’s Board of Directors

Brings over 20 years of enterprise SaaS experience with high-growth companies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Heap, the leading digital analytics provider, today announced the addition of Dan Fougere, former chief revenue officer of Datadog, to Heap’s Board of Directors.

Fougere has over 20 years of experience leading high-growth enterprise SaaS teams, with experience in both public and pre-IPO environments. During his tenure at Datadog, a monitoring platform for cloud applications, he helped grow the company’s revenue from $50 million to $1 billion in less than 5 years.

Before guiding Datadog through their hyper growth stage, Fougere led global sales efforts with customer experience management company Medallia, where he helped design and execute a go-to-market approach that boosted the company’s annual revenue by nearly 10 times and grew the sales team from seven to 300 people.

“We are excited to welcome Dan to the Heap Board of Directors,” said Ken Fine, CEO of Heap. “He brings his stellar reputation, unparalleled experience leading high-growth teams, and great insights into the digital analytics space. We welcome Dan’s acumen and go-to-market know-how that have consistently maximized revenue, customer value, and customer loyalty.”

“Heap is uniquely positioned to help teams that are hamstrung by limited data or incomplete insights as they make critical decisions that impact their digital product and experiences,” Fougere said. “I’m ecstatic to join the board of a company that is delivering powerful, data-driven insights to teams–improving the customer experience and accelerating business growth.”

Fougere holds a bachelor of science in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, School of Engineering.

About Heap

Heap is the future of digital insights, providing the best alternative to costly, slow and inaccurate legacy analytics. Heap’s low-code, easy-to-use digital analytics software provides the quickest time to insights, which marketing teams can use to create the best possible digital experiences and accelerate their business growth. Over 8,000 businesses trust Heap to increase revenue, improve conversion, accelerate decision-making and drive business impact at scale.

