Tech Start-Up INVZBL Achieves Hyperscale Growth With Hiring, Customer Acceleration, and Expanded Partnership With FedEx

Austin-based INVZBL moves into new office space to accommodate fast-growing team and launches new Website featuring its flagship service, Protect Express Powered by FedEx

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AustinBusiness–Just one month after INVZBL, the protection technology company, announced it had doubled its team size with big name hires, the company has doubled its team again amid hyperscale growth. INVZBL this week launched a new website and moved into its new headquarters, shedding its start-up digs at WeWork for a large office and warehouse facility just north of Austin in Leander, Texas. This move comes as the company accelerates both customer acquisition and distribution partnerships nationwide for both its Education and Healthcare segments as well as its just-launched Agriculture and Enterprise markets.

At the same time, INVZBL is expanding its partnership with FedEx to the Enterprise sector. Building on the successful launch of INVZBL Protect Express Powered by FedEx, this comprehensive device repair and protection service is now available to Enterprise customers, addressing the cost and pain many large companies have around laptop repair or replacement.

“Customers across industries see the strength of our innovation and customer service combined with the market experience and confidence our partners, such as FedEx, bring to the market. We are not a typical start-up, as the team has been doing this a long time, and we have some of the largest and most dependable names in the industry alongside us,” stated Chuck Morrison, founder and CEO of INVZBL.

“We are thrilled to be able to help drive change in these markets, create meaningful jobs, and invest in our hometown of Austin, Texas,” Morrison added.

About INVZBL

INVZBL is the industry’s first protection technology company, revolutionizing the way we purify, disinfect, and maintain our air, devices, and buildings. INVZBL delivers a force for good through its UV-C innovation and comprehensive device maintenance service. Its flagship offering is INVZBL Protect Express Powered by FedEx, providing the fastest and most affordable device repair, logistics, and disinfection on the market. Learn more about how INVZBL is driving a force for good at https://www.invzbl.com/.

Contacts

Margaret Dawson

INGKY Marketing for INVZBL

margaret@ingky.co
+1-206-355-6872

