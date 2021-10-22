Tech Sales Leader Dana Canavan Joins DAS42 in New Vice President of Sales Role

New Sales VP will strengthen DAS42’s alignment with technology partner sales teams

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DAS42, a provider of modern data stack technology implementation and advisory services, is pleased to welcome Dana Canavan as the firm’s Vice President of Sales. In her new role, Canavan will spearhead the firm’s sales strategy development and tactical implementation, with a special focus on strengthening alignment with DAS42’s data technology partners.

“As we scale for rapid growth, having a dedicated sales team led by a seasoned Sales VP is critically important,” said DAS42 CEO Nick Amabile. “We’re thrilled to have Dana on board to help sharpen sales strategy and execution and to embed us even more deeply in our partner ecosystem by strengthening DAS42’s position as a sales asset with our partners across the tech stack.”

“Taking the lead on sales at a time when DAS42 is at the early stages of such an amazing transformation is an exciting opportunity,” said Canavan. “The firm’s people and expertise are tremendous assets. I look forward to building on existing sales channels and creating new ones to facilitate growth without compromising the quality and reputation that make this company so special.”

Canavan has a long track record of implementing successful sales strategies for consulting and advisory firms providing business and technology transformation solutions to industries including financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and consumer goods. Her experience includes creating strategic alliances and contributing to growth at three rapidly scaling start-up companies.

Before joining DAS42, Canavan held several senior sales leadership positions at Acorio, including directing the enterprise sales team in the East region of the United States.

About DAS42

DAS42 is a leading provider of cloud-based data analytics consulting and professional services. Based in New York and with offices across the United States, our clients include some of the world’s largest companies. We work with cutting-edge technology partners to help organizations use data to improve their operations, reduce the time to actionable insights, and empower them to make better decisions, faster. Learn more at das42.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contacts

Adam Findeisen



844-333-4232 x162