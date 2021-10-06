Tech Mahindra Ranked #1 in OneOffice Alignment for BPS in Horses for Sources Report 2021

Ranked 5 amongst Top 10 Digital Contract Services Provider 2021

NEW DELHI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Analytics—Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced today that its Business Process Outsourcing arm has been ranked No. 1 in OneOffice Alignment in Horses for Sources Report 2021. Tech Mahindra was placed 5 amongst Top 10 Digital Contract Services Provider 2021 and is recognized for deep domain and horizontal digital expertise in delivering contact center CX services.

Recognized for delivering smart, intuitive and strategic Digital Contact Center Solutions, Tech Mahindra Business Process Services has been labeled as ‘A digital-first provider with innovative capabilities’ by the research team at Horses for Sources. Further, Tech Mahindra is strengthening its market presence with human centric solutions through a battery of in-house and partner driven tech solutions based on human inspired intelligence (AI), Smart Analytics and Intelligent Automation. Following are sub-positions in the respective Top 10 reports:

Positioned as #1 in OneOffice Alignment

Positioned as #2 in Breadth and Depth Services

Positioned as #5 in Overall Innovation

Positioned as #6 in Co-innovation and Collaboration

Positioned as #6 in Growth

Birendra Sen, Business Leader, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Tech Mahindra’s business process services along with its portfolio organizations is committed on delivering a holistic cloud based digital contact center solution which includes customer experience design, predictive & machine learning/natural language process based analytics and intelligent automation capabilities. The recognition is a testament towards our well-rounded BPS portfolio, its strength, strategy and vision to enhance customer experience services.”

Tech Mahindra is offering customized hyper personalized Cloud based solutions targeting end user digital experience, strategy, creative, content and commerce offerings through BIO Agency, BORN Group, Mad*Pow and Eventus.

“For OneOffice alignment, Tech Mahindra’s digital first approach and dual focus on EX and CX are really resonating with clients. This is supported by a strong technology capability including proprietary tools and analytics frameworks,” said Melissa O’Brien, Research Leader, CX Services.

Tech Mahindra Business Process Services provide solutions based on Next Gen AAC Model I.e. Analytics, Automation and Consulting and delivered through a highly skilled multilingual Human – Digital Workforce of 60k plus operating from 15 countries & cover 10 plus industries (Communication, Media & Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Healthcare & Life Science, Banking & Financial Services, Transport, Hospitality & Logistics and Manufacturing & Utilities).

