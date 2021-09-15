Tech Mahindra Partners with the World’s Best University for Sport, Loughborough University

Collaboration to drive innovation in the sports industry via adoption of emerging next-generation technologies

NEW DELHI & LOUGHBOROUGH, United Kingdom–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Tech Mahindra Ltd., a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, has today announced a long term partnership with the World’s Best University for Sport, Loughborough University.





Over the last sixty years, Loughborough University has made an outstanding contribution to the world of sport. The university combines exceptional athletes, unrivalled facilities and top coaching with research expertise and active partnerships with major sports leaders and organisations.

The partnership is centred on the collaborative development of sport innovation and sport technology to create new opportunities for research and enterprise. This collaboration aims to include:

The advancement of diversity and sustainability in sport

Opportunities to progress sport through 5G , augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)

, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) Research into how sport is being played and will be played in the future

The future development of how sport is being consumed and will be consumed

Sport innovation acceleration, including the scale up of emerging companies

Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra, says:

“We are excited to partner with Loughborough University to build the sports ecosystem of the future. This collaboration between Tech Mahindra a global digital transformation company and the world’s leading sports university will focus on filling technology and domain related innovation within the industry, so we can tap into the full potential of sports which will leverage technology at the core for performance and experience.”

Professor Chris Linton Acting President and Vice Chancellor of Loughborough University said:

“The partnership with Tech Mahindra enables us to strategically build on our established strengths in sport and technology. It also opens up opportunities for colleagues working across a broad spectrum of disciplines, right across the University community. I’m particularly pleased that research, teaching and enterprise activities are all planned. This integrated approach will, I’m sure, deliver enduring value to both parties and I’m excited to see what develops from this pioneering partnership.”

Manish Upadhyay, Head Sports Technology Vertical, Tech Mahindra, added:

“Our collaboration with Loughborough University will enable the sports industry to benefit from both academic and technological advancements. In line with TechM NXT.NOW, this partnership demonstrates our commitment towards transforming how a game is played, how fans are engaged and how next generation of athletes are trained.”

The UK Minister for Investment, Gerry Grimstone, added:

“Our world-leading universities are just one reason why the UK is such an attractive global investment destination. This is a great initiative between Loughborough University – who lead the way in research and development in sport, and Indian tech giant and major investor Tech Mahindra. This collaboration builds on the growing UK-India trade and investment relationship and puts us at the forefront of sports technology.”

“At our Global Investment Summit later this year I hope to see more partnerships like this to drive innovation and growth across the UK.”

As part of its TechM NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra has a deep focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver enhanced experience and enable digital transformation to meet the evolving needs of the customer.

