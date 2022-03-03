Tech Elevator Announces New Campus in Dallas

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech Elevator, an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies gain in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce, is pleased to announce the opening of its new campus in North Dallas in Preston Center at 5960 Berkshire Lane.

Tech Elevator’s Dallas campus will allow students to access Tech Elevator’s world-class instructors through its online bootcamp, with in-person support from a career coach and supporting instructional staff. All students will have access to the campus to meet with other students for paired programming, whiteboarding sessions, one-on-one meetings with staff, or simply to enjoy a game night with fellow classmates.

“We’ve seen great success in launching tech careers in Dallas. Now that we have a physical presence in Dallas, even more students to take advantage of Tech Elevator’s program,” said Anthony Hughes, CEO and Co-Founder of Tech Elevator, a Stride, Inc. company (NYSE: LRN). “Tech Elevator’s industry-leading technology reskilling model can create more equitable paths to opportunity in a city that is already among the fastest growing tech hubs in the U.S.”

Tech Elevator already has hiring relationships with top-tier local employers, like Accenture, Allstate, American Airlines, Fidelity Investments, State Farm Insurance, and JPMorgan Chase & Co., among others. “We are excited to continue building new hiring relationships and impact the future of the great city of Dallas,” said Cierra Graham, Tech Elevator’s Dallas Market Leader.

Tech Elevator has placed more than 2,000 students in technology jobs at over 600 companies, which represents an aggregate lift in lifetime earnings of more than $2.5 billion. The coding bootcamp has six other campuses located in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Wilmington, in addition to its National Live Remote program serving students online around the country. Tech Elevator is committed to transparency in outcomes reporting through CIRR.org and has earned a reputation for industry-leading placement performance—with a graduation rate of 95% and a 180-day job placement rate of 90%.

Tech Elevator is now accepting student applications for its May 2022 coding bootcamp cohort. For more information visit www.techelevator.com/dallas.

