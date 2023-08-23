Tebra named to the Software Report’s list of Top 100 Software Companies of 2023

Company recognized for product ingenuity, leadership caliber, and employee satisfaction

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#independentproviders—Tebra, the leader in practice automation solutions for independent healthcare practices, today announced that it has made the Software Report’s 2023 list of Top 100 Software Companies. In 2021, Kareo and PatientPop formed Tebra with the mission of providing independent healthcare practices with digital tools and support to thrive in a new era of healthcare. This is the first year that Tebra has been recognized on the list.





This annual list from the Software Report has become recognized as the leading source of information on the best companies in the software industry. Selection is based on a rigorous review of nomination feedback received, in addition to deep research into a company’s ratings via employee review sites and other publicly available information. The Software Report takes a holistic view and encompasses product quality, organizational effectiveness, management caliber, and ESG involvement, among other criteria. Read the full report here.

“All of the team across the company has worked extremely hard since our merger to bring Tebra to life and we are proud to see our name alongside this impressive list of companies,” Dan Rodrigues, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Tebra, said. “Software plays such an integral role in our everyday lives — it’s exciting to see all the innovations being developed that deliver value and impact in a variety of ways.”

About Tebra

In 2021, with a combined mission to unlock better healthcare, Kareo and PatientPop joined forces to form Tebra — a complete practice automation solution for independent healthcare practices. With an all-in-one, purpose-built platform to drive practice success and modernize every step of the patient journey, Tebra provides digital tools and support to attract new patients, deliver modern care, get paid quickly, and operate efficiently. To learn more how Tebra is committed to improving the success and well-being of both patients and providers, visit www.tebra.com.

