Tebra Launches The Intake, a Comprehensive Content Hub to Support Independent Practice Success

New free online public resource to assist independent practices with the business of healthcare

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#independentpractice—Tebra, a leader in practice automation solutions for independent healthcare providers, today announced that it has launched The Intake — a comprehensive online resource dedicated to helping independent healthcare practices thrive. The Intake offers a wide range of articles, tips, and advice from industry experts. Content includes topics such as how to increase patient engagement, boost revenue, optimize operations, and market a practice. The Intake will also have a dedicated section with content and ebooks on the topics that doctors, practice managers, and billing companies care about most. Click here to learn more about The Intake.





“Independent healthcare practices need more than just the latest clinical information; they need resources dedicated to the business of running a practice. That’s why Tebra started The Intake and why we are excited to share it with the healthcare community,” Kevin Marasco, chief marketing officer of Tebra, said. “We recognize how challenging it is to source unbiased reporting, interviews, and news to help better run a medical practice. We intend for The Intake to be an extensive digital resource to aid practices and billing companies with everything they need to thrive in this new era of healthcare.”

Here’s what medical experts are saying about The Intake:

“The Intake is full of the high-quality advice and information professionals need to improve their business-savvy as practice owners, whether that means launching a new practice or taking an existing one to the next level.” – Lauren Wheeler, BCPA, MD

“Having sampled and ensured the caliber of The Intake’s content, I can attest to its exceptional quality; it is a robust resource from which emerging practitioners would benefit immensely. If such a resource were available during my initial years as a clinician, it would have undeniably catalyzed my success, especially in fostering my understanding of the underpinnings of independent practice.” – Baran Erdik, MD, MHPA

“As a physician with over 30 years of experience, I have found The Intake to be the go-to source for sustaining a successful medical practice in today’s challenging healthcare environment. I wish I had the breadth and scope of tools that The Intake offers when I started my own practice. All independent medical practices should avail themselves of this invaluable resource.” – Drew Sutton, MD, FACS

Tebra has also released several companion features to make navigating The Intake easier, including a digest for subscribers so they don’t miss any news or updates; helpful resources like whitepapers on various topics; benchmark reports; and more.

About Tebra

In 2021, with a combined mission to unlock better healthcare, Kareo and PatientPop joined forces to form Tebra — a complete practice automation solution for independent healthcare providers. With an all-in-one, purpose-built platform to drive practice success and modernize every step of the patient journey, Tebra provides digital tools and support to attract new patients, deliver modern care, get paid quickly, and operate efficiently. To learn more how Tebra is committed to improving the success and well-being of both patients and providers, visit www.tebra.com.

