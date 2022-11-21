Tebra CTO Kyle Ryan Named to the Healthcare Technology Report’s List of Top Healthcare Technology CTOs of 2022

Tebra CTO Recognized for Development and Integration of Best-in-Class Software Solutions for Customers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EHR—Tebra, a leader in practice growth technology and cloud-based clinical and financial software, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer Kyle Ryan was named in the Healthcare Technology Report’s list of Top 25 Healthcare Technology CTOs of 2022. The annual list recognizes the most accomplished executives in healthcare technology who are leading teams in delivering cutting edge products that boost operations and improve efficiency for their customers.

The CTOs on this year’s list have a wide range of impressive backgrounds, but each is the driving force behind their company’s technology innovations, ensuring software functionality and effectiveness. Read the full report here.

“Kyle has been an integral part of the executive leadership team at Tebra and has built a strong partnership between product management and the technology team within the organization,” Dan Rodrigues, CEO of Tebra, said. “He has vast knowledge about healthcare IT and how it applies to solving business problems and is keenly customer focused and is always taking time to understand customer needs at a deeper level. Kyle’s an outstanding ambassador for the company and prides himself on developing a healthy and high-performance culture.”

Kyle is responsible for all areas of technology with a focus on the vision and strategy for Tebra’s suite of products and services. He believes that great products are created through a keen customer focus, groundbreaking ideas, precise engineering, and efficient execution.

“I am honored to be included in this list of prestigious technology leaders,” Kyle said. “This recognition also highlights the technology team’s passion for improving healthcare and the company’s mission of providing independent practices with digital tools and support to thrive in a new era of healthcare.”

About Tebra

In 2021, with a combined mission to unlock better healthcare, Kareo and PatientPop joined forces to form Tebra — the operating system for the connected practice of the future. With an all-in-one, purpose-built platform to drive practice success and modernize every step of the patient journey, Tebra provides digital tools and support to attract new patients, deliver modern care, get paid quickly, and operate efficiently. To learn more about how Tebra is committed to improving the success and well-being of both patients and providers, visit www.tebra.com.

