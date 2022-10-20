Tebra CEO Dan Rodrigues Named to the Software Report’s List of Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2022

Tebra CEO Recognized for Healthcare IT Industry Contributions and Leadership

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EHR—Tebra, a leader in practice growth technology and cloud-based clinical and financial software, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dan Rodrigues was named to the Software Report’s list of Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2022. The annual list recognizes CEOs in the tech space who have achieved notable success in the previous year and is determined through feedback from industry professionals.

This year’s list includes a variety of leaders who are modernizing the technology space while cultivating work environments that promote inclusivity, diversity, and growth. An extensive process was completed to evaluate the thousands of nominees. Read the full report here.

Under Rodrigues’ direction and leadership, Tebra has over 1,000 employees dedicated to helping over 100,000 healthcare providers run more efficient and profitable practices while delivering outstanding care and a modern healthcare experience to over 90 million patients in the United States.

“I am honored to be chosen as one of the top SaaS leaders on the esteemed list this year,” Rodrigues said. “The recognition underscores how the entire team at Tebra is simplifying and modernizing the patient and provider experience through a platform of online tools to usher in a new era of healthcare.”

In 2021, Rodrigues led the merger of Kareo and PatientPop to form Tebra, combining leading technologies from both companies to deliver an all-in-one, cloud-based software platform purpose-built to drive the success of independent practices and modernize every step of the patient journey. Previously, Rodrigues founded Kareo in 2004 and built the company into a leader in cloud-based clinical and financial software for healthcare practices.

Tebra recently announced it had secured more than $72 million at over $1 billion valuation to expand its digital healthcare technology platform. The investment solidifies Tebra’s position as the digital backbone for independent practices and accelerates its R&D to power a new era of healthcare.

