TeamDynamix Takes the #1 Spot in Info-Tech’s 2026 ITSM Data Quadrant for the Enterprise Market

TeamDynamix provides a no-code ITSM platform with AI and automation that delivers enterprise-grade service management without the cost or resource intensity of legacy platforms. The solution consistently outranks legacy platforms for ease of administration, product innovation, and the ability to deliver real business value.

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Automation--TeamDynamix has been named Leader with top-rankings in the Info-Tech SoftwareReviews 2026 IT Service Management (ITSM) Data Quadrant, outperforming legacy competitors across product capabilities, customer experience, ease of administration, innovation, and vendor relationship strength.

Based on feedback from real, verified enterprise users, TeamDynamix earned the highest overall position by delivering what modern IT leaders demand most: no-code agility, low admin overhead, continuous innovation, and the power of AI with automation, all without the cost and complexity of heavyweight platforms.

“Enterprise IT leaders consistently reward platforms that combine strong functionality with low administrative overhead and a vendor that truly partners with its customers,” states Mahmoud Ramin, Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group. “In the 2026 ITSM Enterprise Data Quadrant, TeamDynamix stood out for its no-code flexibility, ease of administration, forward-looking product strategy, and exceptional customer relationship scores.”

ITSM Data Quadrant Highlights

TeamDynamix is positioned in the top-right of the 2026 ITSM Enterprise Data Quadrant, reflecting elite product satisfaction and vendor experience, the highest combined performance in the category. Additional highlights include:

90% Likelihood to Recommend

Enterprises overwhelmingly recommend TeamDynamix, validating its ability to deliver faster time to value, lower admin burden, and sustained business impact across IT and beyond.

Enterprises overwhelmingly recommend TeamDynamix, validating its ability to deliver across IT and beyond. Ranked #1 for Delivering Business Value

TeamDynamix outperforms the peer platforms for delivering business value. Customers identify key metrics such as 40-90% faster resolution, 30-60% ticket deflection, and the ability to eliminate 2-3 months of manual tasks.

TeamDynamix outperforms the peer platforms for delivering business value. Customers identify key metrics such as 40-90% faster resolution, 30-60% ticket deflection, and the ability to eliminate 2-3 months of manual tasks. Built for Speed with No-Code Configuration:

Customers rate TeamDynamix highest for ease of implementation, configuration, and administration , proving that powerful ITSM doesn’t require armies of developers or months of rework.

Customers rate TeamDynamix highest for , proving that powerful ITSM doesn’t require armies of developers or months of rework. Product Innovation That Keeps Pace with the Business

TeamDynamix leads competitors in product strategy and innovation , with users citing frequent enhancements that add value without added cost. Delivering modern, no-code ITSM/ESM/PPM/ITAM with AI and automation.

TeamDynamix leads competitors in , with users citing frequent enhancements that Delivering modern, no-code ITSM/ESM/PPM/ITAM with AI and automation. Best-in-Class Vendor Relationship (+93 Emotional Footprint)

Emotional Footprint scores highlight the company’s reputation for being transparent, trustworthy, client-first, fair, and easy to work with, putting TeamDynamix at the top ranking.

“We are honored by this recognition and thank our customers for their continued support,” said Rod Mathews, CEO of TeamDynamix. “By partnering closely with our customers, we innovate and build solutions that deliver continuous business value. Companies are looking for AI that actually works in the real world. This is why we paired our virtual agents with our automation platform so that the agents take action to solve real problems. Our customers are reducing manual processing and expediting service delivery, and they are doing this without draining their IT budgets and resources.”

About TeamDynamix

We put the power of a synchronized enterprise in your hands. Because when everything and everyone works together seamlessly, you can aim higher and get there faster. Learn more at www.teamdynamix.com.

lucia.marchese@teamdynamix.com