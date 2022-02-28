TeamDynamix Receives Top Ranking in SoftwareReviews 2022 ITSM Data Quadrant

SoftwareReviews has named TeamDynamix a Gold Medalist for its 2022 IT Service Management (ITSM) Data Quadrant for the third consecutive year. The customer-driven quadrant incorporates product functionality, vendor capabilities, innovation and business value.





COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#itservicemanagement–TeamDynamix, a leading provider of work management and enterprise integration software solutions, is again named a Gold Medalist with top placement in the SoftwareReviews’ 2022 IT Service Management (ITSM) Data Quadrants for both enterprise and mid-market.

Download Key Drivers for Top of Quadrant and Customer Viewpoints 2022.

The TeamDynamix platform received high marks for business value, product strategy, customer support, ease of administration and ease of implementation. Key functionality standouts include the self-service portal, business application integration and the knowledge base. TeamDynamix has won the top ranking for three consecutive years. SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market.

“TeamDynamix brings together IT Service Management (ITSM) and Project Portfolio Management to enable users to share work orders and projects in one place. Besides tool features and capabilities, superior customer support and product strategy have made TeamDynamix a top ITSM solution in this extremely competitive market,” says Mahmoud Ramin, Senior Research Analyst for Infrastructure & Operations for SoftwareReviews and Info-Tech Research Group. “TeamDynamix also offers Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) capabilities, enabling integrations with operational tools or any enterprise system to help seamless creation of workflows. The platform has low-code functionality that supports non-technical users to build their processes.”

Key Findings:

Ranked #1 for both the Enterprise & Mid-Market ITSM Quadrants; the only vendor to appear on both market grids due to completeness of solution with a lower total cost of ownership.



Ranked #1 for Business Value – A full-blown set of capabilities to suit the enterprise, offered on a codeless platform with a low administrative burden.



Ranked #1 for Product Innovation & Strategy – Uniquely positioned in the market with a single platform for both service requests and projects together with an integration and automation layer.



Ranked #1 for Vendor Support – From process consulting to implementation and ongoing support, TeamDynamix delivers white-glove service with an in-house expert team.

“We sincerely thank our customers for this acknowledgement,” states Andrew Graf, chief product officer for TeamDynamix. “We are especially pleased that we are ranked at the top for both enterprise and mid-market. We believe this is because we offer a codeless platform aimed at reducing IT admin burden, but we also supercharge ITSM. Most service desk leaders are spinning their wheels when dealing with procedural and repetitive ITSM tasks like user and group management, onboarding or offboarding, name updates and so on. We are addressing this with supercharged IT Service Management. We offer codeless integration and automation, not only from the ITSM software but between all enterprise systems such as the CRM, finance package, HR system and Active Directory, this is a gamechanger.”

About TeamDynamix:

Work better together. Our philosophy is that technology should be easy to use, own, and operate – so we put IT Service Management (ITSM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM), and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) together – on one, simple, codeless platform. From there, we focused on enterprise connectivity and workflow with iPaaS connectivity. Life is complicated enough… we make it easier.

More at TeamDynamix.com, @TDXBuzz, LinkedIn.

About SoftwareReviews:

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

Contacts

Lucia Marchese



CMO, TeamDynamix



908.347.2616



lucia.marchese@teamdynamix.com