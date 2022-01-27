Home Business Wire TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc. Announce Shipment of World’s...
Business Wire

TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc. Announce Shipment of World’s Very First 6 MeV Proton Cyclotron

di Business Wire

TBG & BCS announce shipment of their 6 MeV Compact/High Current Proton Cyclotron for Generation of Neutron Beams & Medical Isotope Production

OTTAWA, Ontario & VANCOUVER, British Columbia & WASHINGTON & BEIJING–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#6MeVTeamBest Global Companies (TBG) and Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc. (BCS) announce the shipment of the world’s very first 6 MeV Proton Cyclotron, operating in excess of 500 micro amp current, to a National Lab today. The design, development and manufacture was a combined effort of BCS’s Vancouver, Canada facility and Best Theratronics Ltd. manufacturing facility in Ottawa, Canada. This cyclotron is the first of multiple High Current Proton Cyclotrons that the TeamBest Global Companies will be shipping in the coming months of 2022.

BCS is a leader in the design, development and manufacture of novel cyclotrons for production of isotopes and neutron beams for health care institutions, research and academic centers.

For more information about TeamBest Global Companies and Best Cyclotron Systems, please visit:

www.teambest.com
www.bestcyclotron.com
www.theratronics.com
www.bestabt.com
www.bestcure.md

To read most recent news from TeamBest Global Companies, please visit: http://www.teambest.com/news_press.html.

For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.

Contacts

Krishnan Suthanthiran • President & Founder

TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation

7643 Fullerton Road, Springfield, VA 22153 USA

+1 703-451-2378

marketing@teambest.com

Articoli correlati

Syniverse Releases Inaugural ESG Annual Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse Corporation (“Syniverse” or the “Company”), the “world’s most connected company”TM and a premier global technology provider...
Continua a leggere

Avnet Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Second quarter sales of $5.9 billion, up 25.6% year over year with diluted EPS of $1.50 Second quarter adjusted diluted...
Continua a leggere

ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
ServiceNow exceeds high end of guidance across all Q4 2021 metrics; expects strong 2022 subscription revenues growth with constant...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Syniverse Releases Inaugural ESG Annual Report

Business Wire