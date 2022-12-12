Teads Enhances Brand Suitability Capabilities Through Partnership With Integral Ad Science

New collaboration enhances Teads’ ability to avoid unsuitable content while maximizing reach for advertisers and supporting quality journalism.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teads, the global media platform, has enhanced its brand suitability and contextual advertising offering through a partnership with Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global leader in digital media quality. The partnership, which will see Teads integrate IAS’s Context Control solution for avoidance, will ensure advertisers avoid content deemed unsuitable for their brand. Available globally, advertisers can use Teads’ Ad Manager to access IAS’s curated list of contextual segments and optimize their programmatic display and video ad campaigns on a pre-bid basis.

IAS’s cognitive semantic technology solution uses natural language processing (NLP) to dynamically comprehend the nuances of context. Unlike many other brand suitability options, IAS’s platform can determine the sentiment and emotion of content, which enables a more precise classification. Results so far have generated Teads’ clients up to a 99% suitability pass rate for their ad impressions. And by only blocking the specific content that a brand considers unsuitable, the partnership will enable Teads to maximize the scale of ad campaigns, as well as support quality journalism by avoiding wasted ad opportunities.

As 78.8% of European marketers say they are concerned or very concerned about brand safety when buying digital advertising, this collaboration between Teads and IAS will provide brands with the confidence that their ads are being delivered in safe and suitable environments, with fully accurate, scalable coverage across display and video formats.

With the option to select 200+ optimized IAS contextual avoidance segments, Teads’ clients will have increased control around content adjacencies and will be able to avoid impressions against certain topics, including content deemed risky or harmful by a brand. In addition to the contextual segments, clients using IAS can also apply custom brand suitability profiles within Teads Ad Manager.

This comprehensive integration avoids wasting inventory as filtering is done upfront, pre-bid, and therefore allows selecting another ad for which the content is suitable. In this way, publishers are able to better monetize their inventory.

Barbara Deng, EMEA Media and Global Fragrances Communication Director, Shiseido Company, says: “As a luxury brand, the quality of the media environments our ads are seen in is of critical importance to our digital advertising strategy. A key part of that is maintaining close control of the content our advertising is placed adjacent to, without compromising on the potential scale of reach. Being able to integrate IAS’s latest solution within the Teads platform enables us to achieve both of these goals, giving us ultimate peace of mind for brand suitability whilst still achieving outcomes for the business.”

Remi Cackel, Chief Product Officer at Teads, comments: “We’ve seen a sharp increase recently of marketers who are more conscious than ever of the sustainability of their media strategies. This partnership with IAS gives advertisers far greater control over their content adjacencies, layering third-party solutions on top of Teads’ quality inventory. By providing clients with the optimum level of brand suitability and the ability to serve campaigns at scale to reach more consumers, we are continuing to build trust and provide safe solutions for brands. This integration with IAS will increase support for quality journalism, providing a better outcome for all.”

Yannis Dosios, Chief Commercial Officer at IAS, adds: “We’re pleased to integrate our Context Control solution for avoidance within Teads’ platform, giving advertisers greater customization of their campaigns by analyzing the sentiment and emotion of a page. In a cookieless environment, it also helps drive monetization for publishers by advertisers avoiding content that is only unsuitable on a pre-bid basis, while maximizing scale compared to a keyword-only or brand safety approach.”

About Teads

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, omnichannel platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads’ modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies.

For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world’s best publishers and content providers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach billions of unique monthly users in brand safe, responsible advertising environments, while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions.

Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies, and publishers through a team of 1,200+ people in 50 offices across more than 30 countries. For more information, visit: www.teads.com

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world’s leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

