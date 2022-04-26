TeachFX Powers High-Quality Online Learning at Scale With Expanded Learning Dynamics Ecosystem

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TeachFX, whose voice AI technology shows educators personalized insights about their learning dynamics, instructional practices, and meaningful student engagement, announced today major expansions to its learning dynamics ecosystem.

TeachFX now empowers online learning providers and educators with actionable data to know – at any scale – the practices facilitating deeper learning, direct connections between instructional patterns and learning outcomes, and work effectively to increase equity in online learning.

Renowned U.S.-based online math tutoring provider Cignition, the market-leading U.K.-based online math tutoring provider Third Space Learning, and Sora Schools, the virtual middle & high school accelerating students toward their wildest dreams, are already partnering with TeachFX to transform the teaching and learning experiences they deliver.

Tom Hooper, CEO and Founder of Third Space Learning, said: “TeachFX is changing the way we think about student engagement and quality of instruction. For the first time, we can access meaningful data at scale about what’s happening across the thousands of tutoring sessions we run each day. It’s precisely the information we need to understand how we can better support our tutors and students and take action to further improve student learning outcomes.”

These online learning leaders now have access to robust reporting capabilities that aggregate into one view meaningful, actionable class- and lesson-level instructional insights that educators have never before been able to see: at-a-glance, in-depth insight into the quality and equity of conversational pedagogy, and instructional practices at work in the classes and tutoring sessions delivered to their students.

Teaching and learning insights are delivered for the organization overall, at teacher- and student-levels, as well as in comparison to averages across all TeachFX educators. The classroom-level conversation data is then leveraged by TeachFX’s partners to understand the specifics of how instruction impacts key business and learning metrics.

For too long, educators have had to rely only on lagging indicators like assessment data, teacher or tutor reviews, attendance data, re-enrollment rates, or revenue retention to approximate the success of their learning platforms. Such data gives little to no visibility into the causes of the outcomes they measure.

“Decades of research shows that students need to talk to learn. And that the students who benefit the most from opportunities to participate orally – those among historically marginalized populations – consistently get the least opportunity to do so,” said Jamie Poskin, co-founder and CEO of TeachFX. “We’re proud to expand our mission to the online learning experience with these powerful new partnerships. Online learning providers like Cignition, Third Space Learning and Sora Schools can now see clearly what gets students talking about the ideas in their classes, empowering them to improve learning outcomes for all of our students.”

As we emerge from the height of the pandemic, educators are increasingly looking to online tutoring to help close the massive learning losses and widened opportunity gaps seen in k12 students nationwide. The rapid post-pandemic expansion of online tutoring as an addition to in-person instruction, alongside the continued expansion of online learning as an alternative to traditional in-person instruction, makes the ability to assess these learning dynamics absolutely vital for online learning leaders and educators, students and parents alike.

TeachFX’s AI makes it possible to gather, at scale, insight into the quality of instruction provided by individual tutors or teachers in virtual learning settings. What’s more, this data is the first of its kind to provide indicators to help online learning leaders precisely allocate resources and plan interventions to support specific students, including those among historically marginalized groups, by integrating student engagement data with student-level demographics provided by our online learning partners.

About TeachFX

Founded by a team of educators and technologists, TeachFX provides AI technology and personalized professional learning that helps educators see student talk, academic discourse patterns and the teaching practices that engage students in deeper learning. TeachFX currently helps more than 60 districts and 4,500 teachers get their students engaged in more meaningful, engaging and equitable classroom dialogue. TeachFX’s district partners have been profiled by AASA, Learning Forward, and the Washington Post for their innovative work to improve student learning and close opportunity gaps through its voice AI-enabled professional development. TeachFX’s work is grounded in decades of research that show that students need to talk to learn in class. And data that shows that despite the research, teachers talk 75% of class time, on average, limiting student learning, exacerbating stubborn opportunity gaps, and further contributing to teacher burnout. TeachFX has developed the evidence-based “Talk To Learn” PD model to help teachers increase student talk in their classrooms. With TeachFX, partners measurably increase student talk in their classrooms, deepen student learning, and close opportunity gaps. For more information, visit www.teachfx.com and follow @teachfx.

