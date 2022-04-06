TDK Supports the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 Through the Official Partner Activities

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TDK Corporation (TOKYO:6762) announces its official partnership with the world’s most prestigious track and field event, the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 (hereinafter the “WCH Oregon22”). Taking place 100 days from now, global athletes will come together from July 15-24 at the renowned Hayward Field in Eugene at The University of Oregon for a celebration of diversity, human potential, and athletic achievement. In recent years, technology has transformed the sports industry and athletic potential through electronics and sensor solutions that help perfect movement, track performance, and enhance communications.





This is the first time the World Athletics Championships will be hosted in the United States and TDK has a long tradition, sponsoring the WCH since the inaugural event in Helsinki in 1983. WCH is a biennial athletics competition known for world record times and event world rankings that significantly impact Olympic qualification. Approximately 2,000 top athletes from more than 200 countries will compete in 38 individual events (19 men and 19 women), 6 road events (3 men and 3 women) including the new on the programme 35km RW, 5 relays including the mixed 4x400m relay.

TDK is proud to support global athletes who are pushing their personal limits, sponsoring the men’s events, and presenting $100,000 to any male athlete who sets a new world record. In addition, LED boards powered by a TDK-Lambda power supply product will be at the 100m start line and around the stadium.

TDK’s main sponsoring activities include:

The TDK-Lambda AC-DC converter will be used as the power-supply device for the LED board at the race start line for 100-meter dash. A movie titled “Start Believing in Yourself” that will project on the LED boards to showcase TDK’s support toward not only the athletes, but everyone who is about to make a new start. A page on TDK’s website that includes exclusive content including current and past winners, world records, and the relationship between athletics and electronic components, as well as the aforementioned video.

TDK will continue to leverage the competence in technology it has acquired in its cooperation with the WCH Oregon 22 for future projects. A sweepstakes for tickets will be held in the United States; more details coming soon. For more information about the event and tickets, visit the site here.

About TDK Corporation



TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately “Attracting Tomorrow.” It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK’s comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2021, TDK posted total sales of USD 13.3 billion and employed about 129,000 people worldwide.

You can download this text and associated images from



https://www.tdk.com/en/news_center/press/20220406_01.html

