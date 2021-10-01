TDCX Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SINGAPORE & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”), a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 19,358,957 American Depositary Shares (“ADS”). Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share, at a price to the public of US$18 per ADS.

TDCX granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,903,843 ADS at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The total gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately US$401 million if the underwriters choose to exercise their over-allotment option in full.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on 1 October 2021 under the symbol “TDCX”. The offering is expected to close on 5 October 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

TDCX intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay amounts outstanding under a term loan credit facility affiliated with Credit Suisse and fund general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as the joint bookrunners for the offering.

The initial public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs & Co. L.L.C.



200 West Street



New York, NY 10282-2198



Attention: Prospectus Department (1-866-471-2526)



Email: prospectus-ny@gs.com

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) L.L.C.



6933 Louis Stephens Drive



Morrisville, NC 27560



Attention: Prospectus Department (1-800-221-1037)



Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on 30 September 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About TDCX

TDCX is a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies. The Company offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The Company has a track record of success with clients in travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education. TDCX has an international footprint with offices in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, Spain, India, Colombia and Romania, and services its clients’ customers globally in more than 20 languages. TDCX has won over 270 awards.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the expected start of trading of the Company’s Class A common stock, the closing of the Company’s initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds received by the Company from the offering. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s registration statement relating to the initial public offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. TDCX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media:

TDCX



Eunice Seow



+65 8432 8388



eunice.seow@tdcx.com

Investors:

TDCX



Jason Lim



+65 9799 6550



lim.jason@tdcx.com