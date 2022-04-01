TD SYNNEX Achieves AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency

Accreditation enables access to programs that help drive channel growth

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TD SYNNEX announced today it has become one of the first distributors to achieve Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Management Tools Competency. The competency is an accreditation that can be achieved through the AWS Partner Network (APN) by demonstrating specialized capabilities in cloud management tools, and by meeting extensive security and compliance checks.

“We have continued to evolve our platform capabilities over the years to help our customers take full advantage of AWS,” said Sergio Farache, chief strategy officer at TD SYNNEX. “The AWS Competency process is an intensive and thorough evaluation of our platform and customer references. We are excited to receive this validation of the StreamOne Ion platform from AWS.”

The AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency recognizes TD SYNNEX for meeting the security and compliance checks and demonstrating advanced technical proficiency and seamless product delivery on AWS. With this designation, TD SYNNEX hopes to grow its network of AWS resellers worldwide through increased awareness of the platform and its robust cloud billing and management capabilities.

The AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency helps AWS customers identify solutions that enable their cloud strategy by delivering operations and governance best practices. As TD SYNNEX grows its relationship with AWS, it has validated the capabilities of its expert staff, consulting services, and platforms like StreamOne Ion to gain access to exclusive programs like the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program and AWS Migration Acceleration Program. Partners in the AWS Partner Path for services and software who are teaming with TD SYNNEX globally can leverage the company’s capabilities and access to programs to accelerate and grow their businesses on AWS.

