tcc Global Partners with MasterChef on Three Supermarket Loyalty Campaigns

Programs focus on giving shoppers even more value in addition to fuel rewards

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–tcc Global, a leading loyalty program solution provider, has partnered with the hit culinary competition TV series, MasterChef, on three loyalty rewards promotions. Running at two national supermarket chains and a regional chain, the campaigns last three to four months and use the tcc currency and rewards platform to encourage additional shopping visits and larger basket sizes.





When customers shop at the stores during the promotion, they earn digital points redeemable for MasterChef branded kitchen items. Rewards range from kitchen knives to food storage containers, all developed and distributed by tcc and available for pick up in store.

tcc partners with MasterChef to leverage the show’s extensive reach across broadcast TV and online. Produced by Endemol Shine North America, MasterChef was recently renewed for a 14th season on FOX. MasterChef season 13, which premiered in May 2023 was the summer’s #1 cooking show among total viewers across broadcast and cable and ranked as Wednesday’s #1 entertainment program in the key adults 18-49 demographic. It also has a strong online and social media presence with over 20 billion views on TikTok and 22 million YouTube subscribers. tcc has run more than 200 campaigns with MasterChef during the past eight years.

The chains partnering with tcc Global on MasterChef campaigns include the United Family division of Albertsons Companies, Inc based in Lubbock, TX, including United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, and Amigos; QFC, the Bellevue, WA-based division of The Kroger Family of Stores; and Niemann Foods, Quincy, IL.

With its Fresher for Longer campaign, the United Family division of Albertsons offers its Rewards! members the opportunity to earn extra benefits with every shopping visit. In addition to earning points redeemable for free groceries and discounts on food and fuel, guests receive digital stamps redeemable for MasterChef Food Storage products.

“The United Family of Stores is known for its outstanding fresh offering and overall value to our guests. Providing MasterChef Food Storage containers absolutely free as a reward for shopping supports our core value proposition in both of those areas,” said Tony Crumpton Chief Merchandising/Marketing Officer, The United Family. “Guests appreciate that we are providing a high-quality reward that helps them save money while reducing food waste.”

The Fresher for Longer campaign includes a digital mobile game that shoppers can play each and every day. Accessible through the United division’s apps and websites, guests can win instant prizes of free supplier-funded products, bonus digital stamps and MasterChef Food Storage containers. Each game play also earns guests an entry to a sweepstakes with the grand prize winner winning a three-course dinner for six prepared and hosted by MasterChef contestant Bri Baker.

Another MasterChef contestant and fan-favorite, Michael Silverstein, is helping QFC to create awareness and broaden its reach through exclusive content and social posts. Chef Michael features QFC’s MasterChef campaign in his social channels with custom recipes that highlight QFC fresh products and uses the MasterChef knife collection available at QFC stores.

“More and more often, supermarket retailers are layering tcc’s loyalty rewards programs on top of their always-on fuel rewards and digital points programs. The tcc programs create urgency and share shift while enhancing the value of fuel and food rewards programs,” said Dan Dmochowski, President of North America for tcc Global.

About tcc Global

tcc Global is a multinational marketing company specializing in creating loyalty platforms and campaigns that change the way shoppers think, act and feel. In a fast-paced retail environment which continues to be disrupted by increasing consumer choice, technology and innovation, customer loyalty remains a significant driver as the link between emotional resonance and transactional reward.

