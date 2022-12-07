Taylor Launches New E-Commerce Site for Small Businesses, Announces 20% Discount Offer

NORTH MANKATO, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businessowner—Taylor Corporation has announced the introduction of Shop.Taylor.Com, a new e-commerce website that enables easy ordering of stock business checks and customizable business forms. The new website is specially designed for small business owners who may not order quantities large enough to qualify as commercial print customers of Taylor.

“We’re excited to offer the quality and value of Taylor’s operational documents to a whole new category of customers,” says Greg Soltis, President, Taylor Document Management. “Small businesses are often forced to purchase their business forms and checks from big-box retailers. As a result, they have limited options and few opportunities for customization. Now those small business owners can order the same types of custom operational documents that Taylor’s large corporate accounts use.”

To celebrate the launch of this new service, Taylor is offering a 20% discount on all Shop.Taylor.Com orders through Feb. 1, 2023. Customers simply enter the discount code GOTAYLOR20 at the time of purchase. As with many direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites, Shop.Taylor.Com allows users to make purchases as non-registered guests. “We want to make the ordering process as fast and easy as possible,” says Jimmy Minichiello, Director Product/Brand Management, Taylor Document Management. “Small businesses no longer have to worry about being ‘big enough’ for a provider like Taylor.”

Taylor has been a leading provider of business forms and business checks for more than a century. Many of the fraud-prevention technologies utilized by the operational documents industry today were pioneered and patented by Taylor. Documents ordered through Shop.Taylor.Com are manufactured at Taylor’s state-of-the-art production facilities across North America.

About Taylor

Taylor is among the top five graphic communications companies in North America. Headquartered in North Mankato, Minn., we are a team of more than 10,000 client-driven experts with operations spanning 32 states and eight countries. We use deep industry knowledge to strengthen your customer’s brand experience, enhance business efficiency and improve bottom-line profitability.

