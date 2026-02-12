Tavant Recognized in HousingWire’s 2026 Tech100 for Innovation in Mortgage and Real Estate Technology

AI Mortgage Transformation Platform TOUCHLESS® noted for driving modernization, efficiency, and customer-centric transformation across the industry

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIinMortgage--Tavant, a leading platform-powered AI transformation specialist, announced today it was named to HousingWire’s 2026 Tech100 listing for both categories, Mortgage and Real Estate. The award recognizes the most innovative and impactful technology organizations across mortgage, real estate, and homebuilding. This is the eighth consecutive year Tavant has been named to HousingWire’s prestigious award.

Hassan Rashid, President of Fintech at Tavant, said, “We are honored to once again be recognized in HousingWire’s prestigious Tech100 lists for both Mortgage and Real Estate. This recognition reinforces our belief that there is tremendous productivity and borrower experience improvement to be unlocked through AI-powered intelligent automation. Our TOUCHLESS® platform provides the capability to rapidly achieve AI transformation in mortgage lending and servicing through MAYA™, our intelligent AI assistant for borrowers, loan officers, and underwriters, AI-powered document processing, and AI-powered automated underwriting and underwriter assistants.”

For the past 14 years, the Tech100 program has provided housing professionals with a definitive list of the industry's most forward-thinking organizations. HousingWire’s list serves as a valuable resource for mortgage lenders and real estate professionals seeking trusted partners and technology solutions to address industry challenges.

“The 2026 Tech100 honorees represent the companies pushing housing forward in real, measurable ways,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. “They’re building technology that solves core industry challenges, from operational efficiency to better consumer experiences, and setting a higher standard for what innovation in housing truly looks like.”

About Tavant

Tavant is a leading platform-powered AI Transformation specialist focused on helping enterprises unlock the power of AI and accelerate transformation. Combining deep business expertise, relentless client focus, extraordinary technical DNA, and proprietary AI platforms, Tavant delivers intelligent automation and AI-driven business transformation to global Fortune 500 enterprises. All while operating at the forefront of GenAI-enabled IT in application development, legacy system modernization, and IT management. Headquartered and founded in Silicon Valley, Tavant operates globally with offices and development centers in the US, Europe, India, and Japan. For more information, visit www.tavant.com or follow Tavant on LinkedIn.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism, and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect.

We are committed to delivering data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision. Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities. Explore more at www.housingwire.com.

