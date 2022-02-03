Tavant FinDecision Enhances Broker Experience Through Collaboration with PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

Joint implementation features Tavant FinDecision in Dual AUS Offer with Top Mortgage Lender

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#brokerexperience—Tavant, a Silicon Valley-based provider of industry-leading digital lending solutions, announced today that it is collaborating with PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) (Pennymac), one of the largest publicly traded residential mortgage companies in the country. Pennymac has integrated Tavant FinDecision into its POWER Portal for broker partners.

Pennymac’s access to FinDecision’s dual Automated Underwriting Systems (AUS) functionality and other core processes provides the company an additional tool to yield better, faster decisioning. At its core, FinDecision provides the ability to validate AUS responses (both Desktop Underwriter and Loan Product Advisor) and equivalently review their findings. It also identifies all potential avenues to improve operational efficiency, including optimizing cost and decreasing processing times. FinDecision allows lenders and brokers to be more flexible in their decision-making.

“We’ve received positive feedback from our broker partners related to the dual AUS functionality,” said Kim Nichols, Senior Managing Director of Pennymac TPO. “Its intuitive features and clear side-by-side presentation of AUS findings enable brokers to thoughtfully select the most efficient path to loan closing.”

FinDecision improves loan quality and enhances the overall borrower and lender experience. It provides an automated, single-click approach to achieving loan fungibility and pricing best execution on one hand and operational best execution on the other during the processing, underwriting and secondary market stages of the loan. FinDecision is a core product within Tavant’s Touchless Lending™ platform and is Loan Origination System (LOS)-agnostic.

“We constantly strive to invest in technology that enables a better mortgage lending experience for our customers,” said Mohammad Rashid, Senior Vice President and Head of Fintech Innovation at Tavant. “Leveraging FinDecision provides Pennymac’s brokers with more transparency, allowing them to identify the most favorable loan for their borrowers, often cutting costs and closing loans faster. We take pride that our solutions deliver the best possible experience for both borrowers and brokers and provide the competitive edge our customers need to distinguish themselves from the rest of the mortgage lending community.”

Tavant’s suite of Fintech products solves the most complex lender and borrower challenges while maximizing data-driven decision-making.

