Taulia Appoints Todd Musselman as Chief Wellbeing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Taulia, the leading fintech provider of working capital solutions, has today announced the appointment of Todd Musselman as Chief Wellbeing Officer, reflecting the business’ commitment to prioritizing employee wellbeing, happiness and development.

Musselman brings with him extensive leadership coaching experience, having run his own business that offers motivational speaking, leadership training and executive coaching. Prior to this, Todd worked for his family’s company for over 25 years where he played an integral role in product development, marketing and sales strategies and guiding those in management positions.

Under Todd’s leadership, Taulia will strengthen its wellness culture, empowering its 300+ employees around the world to put their wellbeing first, helping them maximize their professional and personal performance and development.

Cedric Bru, CEO at Taulia comments: “The wellness of our employees is of paramount importance to our business. We want to continue investing to ensure our employees are supported and nurtured. We see our role as crucial to help them to feel great and seize the opportunities ahead of them in their daily working lives and longer-term careers. Like athletes, everyone can benefit from coaching to get to the next level and Todd is bringing a fresh perspective and years of experience to help us improve how we do this. We want to help fulfill the curiosity and desire of our employees to grow and develop and Todd’s appointment will be a key driver of this.”

Todd Musselman, comments: “I’m excited to be joining Taulia and using my experience to help boost employee wellness, performance and career development. Taulia’s People Management function is world class, and I’m looking forward to working closely with the team to further promote wellbeing and help the team reach its full potential.”

Taulia is a fintech provider of working capital management solutions headquartered in San Francisco, California. Taulia helps companies access value tied up in their payables, receivables and inventory. A network of more than 2 million businesses use Taulia’s platform to determine when they want to pay and be paid. Taulia processes more than $500 billion each year and is trusted by the world’s largest companies including Airbus, AstraZeneca and Nissan. For more information, please visit www.taulia.com.

