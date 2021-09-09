Taulia Announces H1 FY2022 Results With Supply Chain Finance Revenue Growing 42%

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Taulia, the leading fintech provider of working capital solutions today announces a strong first half of the fiscal year, with revenue from its Supply Chain Finance solution growing 42% year over year.

During the period, Taulia also added 11 major banks as funders to its multi-funder platform, including SEB, Bradesco, DBS and CoBank, cementing its position at the forefront of the industry. The addition of these funding partners will enable the fintech to access an ever larger and more diverse pool of funding, while offering greater choice and availability to its clients globally.

In the first half of the year, Taulia signed a number of new customers including leading companies in the pharmaceutical, consumer goods and chemicals sectors among others.

Taulia remains committed to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises around the world, many of whom have faced ongoing challenges of supply chain disruptions caused by Covid-19 and the blockage of the Suez Canal. Taulia added over 160,000 suppliers to its network in the first half of the year, providing businesses with greater access to finance during times of need.

Cedric Bru, CEO of Taulia said: “Taulia had a solid performance in the first two quarters of the year, with these results showing our continued growth. I take great pride in the support we have been able to provide in helping the businesses on our network navigate their working capital needs, ensuring the process is as easy and efficient as possible.”

“Our mission at Taulia is to enable businesses to unlock the liquidity trapped in supply chains, to not only help them survive, but thrive through these challenging times and beyond. We’re delighted to welcome several leading financial institutions to our multi-funder model, which will allow us to continue providing choice to businesses when they most need it.”

The first half of the year also saw Taulia expand its working capital solutions into China and Singapore to support more clients around the globe, as well as expand its solution set to include inventory management.

Ends

About Taulia

Taulia​ is a leading fintech provider of working capital management solutions headquartered in San Francisco, California. Through a unique combination of its technology platform, people and process, Taulia helps companies access the value tied up in their supply chain. Taulia’s vision is to create a world where every business thrives by enabling buyers and suppliers to choose when to pay and get paid. A network of 2 million businesses use Taulia’s technology and the company processes over $500 billion every year. Taulia is trusted by the world’s largest companies including Airbus, AstraZeneca, Nissan, and Vodafone.

For more information, please visit www.taulia.com

Contacts

Media contacts

Amelia Graham



Vested



amelia@fullyvested.com