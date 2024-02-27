TaskUs Named a Leader in Everest Group’s FCC Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, was recognized as a leader in Everest Group’s Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. The recognition reflects the growth and accomplishments of TaskUs’ solution offerings within the FCC operations landscape at a time when economic pressures and fraud are on the rise.









To determine its assessments, Everest Group, a global research firm, analyzed the vision, delivery capabilities, and market successes of 30 FCC operations service providers and their relative position on Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for FCC operations. The report will assist key stakeholders, such as banks, financial institutions, FinTechs, RegTechs, service providers, and technology providers, to understand the current FCC operations landscape and make informed sourcing and partnership decisions.

The Everest Group’s Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 includes the following:

Each provider’s relative positioning on Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for FCC operations

Providers’ market impact

Providers’ vision and capability assessment across key dimensions

Enterprise sourcing considerations

After previously being named a Major Contender in past years, Everest Group ultimately assessed TaskUs as one of eight Leaders in 2024.

“Banks and non-banks increasingly have to face the delicate task of ensuring compliance without adversely impacting their customers’ experience,” said Dheeraj Maken, Practice Director, Everest Group. “TaskUs with its strong CXM background is able to help enterprises manage this challenge effectively. Additionally, it has offerings focused on cryptocurrencies, gig-economies, gaming, FinTech, eCommerce, and more. This strong foundation has led to its recognition as a Leader in Everest Group’s FCC Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.”

“I am thrilled to see our ascent to Leader,” said Pragya Agarwal, Global Head of Financial Crime Compliance at TaskUs. “TaskUs has remained focused on delivering next-generation Financial Crime Compliance and Risk Management solutions for the enterprise, and our inclusion as Leader among a handful of impressive names is humbling. This award demonstrates the trust and growth we’ve earned from our FCC operations clients as we invest in human-made AI to best protect their people and platforms.”

Phil Tomlinson, Divisional Vice President for Global Offerings at TaskUs, said, “We are grateful to Everest Group for its acknowledgment of our leadership in the FCC Operations Services space. We will continue to harness the power of human-made AI to deliver value to our clients and teammates as we advance our mission to ensure a safer online world.”

TaskUs was also recently recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Customer Management PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for EMEA, and a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

A complimentary version of the report is available here.

To learn more about TaskUs, visit https://www.taskus.com.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect, and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of September 30, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 47,000 people across 28 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

