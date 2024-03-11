TaskUs Named a Leader in Everest Group’s Data Annotation and Labeling (DAL) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Data Annotation and Labeling (DAL) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. The recognition reflects the growth and accomplishments of TaskUs’ solution offerings within the digital transformation and generative AI landscape as enterprises are forced to scale their AI initiatives.





To determine its assessments, Everest Group, a global research firm, analyzed the vision, delivery capabilities, and market successes of 19 leading DAL service providers who can help enterprises with this crucial activity for AI enablement. These organizations have specialized data annotation and labeling capabilities developed through a unique and consistent service delivery blueprint that play a crucial role in training AI/ML models and improve their accuracy. This includes service providers that primarily offer services per the defined value chain of data annotation and labeling, as well as those that offer it as a standalone service with a dedicated GTM around it (instead of an ad-hoc or bundled offering).

Everest Group has assessed TaskUs as one of eight Leaders in 2024. The Everest Group’s Data Annotation and Labeling (DAL) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 includes the following:

Each provider’s relative positioning on Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for DAL operations

Providers’ market impact

Providers’ vision and capability assessment across key dimensions

Enterprise sourcing considerations

“A critical parameter for the success of any AI initiative is access to highly curated data to train AI and ML models,” said Arpit Mehra, Practice Director, Everest Group. “TaskUs with its robust data collection capabilities and strong focus on LLM and generative AI training services that support use cases like prompt engineering, hallucination mitigation and adversarial testing has led to its recognition as a Leader in Everest Group’s Data Annotation and Labeling (DAL) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.”

“I am thrilled to see TaskUs positioned as a Leader,” said Chandra Venkataramani, Chief Information Officer at TaskUs. “TaskUs has remained focused on delivering next-generation data annotation and labeling solutions for the enterprise, and our inclusion as Leader among a handful of impressive names is humbling. This award demonstrates the trust and growth we’ve earned from our DAL and AI/ML focused clients as we invest in AI to best protect their people and platforms.”

Phil Tomlinson, Senior Vice President for Global Offerings at TaskUs, said, “We are grateful to Everest Group for its acknowledgment of our leadership in the data annotation and AI/ML space. We will continue to harness the power of human-made AI to deliver value to our clients and teammates as we advance our mission to ensure a safer online world.”

TaskUs was also recently recognized a Leader in Everest Group’s FCC Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024, a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Customer Management PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for EMEA, and a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect, and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of December 31, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 48,200 people across 28 locations in 12 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

