TaskUs, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 7, 2024

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, will report its third quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on November 7, 2024. Simultaneous with the earnings release, supplemental data will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the website at https://ir.taskus.com under “News & Events.”





Management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s business and financial results. Investors and other interested parties can access the call and webcast as noted below:

What: TaskUs Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Registration Link:



Analysts who wish to participate in the call should pre-register and obtain a dial-in number and passcode by clicking here:



Participant Registration Link

Live Webcast View-Only Access:



TaskUs Investor Relations Site

Direct View-Only Access

Replay:



An archive of the conference call will be accessible from the “News and Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.taskus.com. The replay will be available for 12 months following the live presentation.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect, and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2024, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 51,700 people across 27 locations in 12 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

Contacts

Investor Contact:



Trent Thrash



IR@TaskUs.com

Media Contact:



Heidi Lemmetyinen



mediainquiries@taskus.com