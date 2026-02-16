TaskUs, Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results on February 25, 2026

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, will report its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The full earnings release, along with supplemental financial data, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.taskus.com under “News & Events.”

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s business, financial results, and 2026 outlook. Investors and other interested parties can access the call and webcast as noted below:

What: TaskUs Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Conference Call and Webcast

When: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Registration Link:

Analysts who wish to participate in the call should pre-register and obtain a dial-in number, passcode, and entry pin by clicking here:

Participant Registration Link

Live Webcast View-Only Access:

TaskUs Investor Relations Site

Direct View-Only Access

Replay:

An archive of the conference call will be accessible on the “News & Events” section of TaskUs’ Investor Relations website at https://ir.taskus.com. The replay will be available for 12 months following the live presentation.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in fast-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, technology, financial services and healthcare. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had a worldwide headcount of approximately 63,800 people across 30 locations in 13 countries.

